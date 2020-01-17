Automatic Door Market to Reach $41.74 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Rapid urbanization & industrialization, surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling propel the growth of the global automatic door market
Jan 17, 2020, 03:30 ET
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automatic Door Market by Type (Sliding, Swinging, Folding, and Others) and End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global automatic door industry was estimated at $22.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $41.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints and opportunities-
Rapid urbanization & industrialization, increase in residential & non-residential construction, and rise in spending on home remodeling drive the growth of the global automatic door market. On the other hand, high initial costs and less demand for automation in small and emerging economies impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in need for safety and security is expected to create a plethora of opportunities in the industry.
Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3158
The sliding segment to dominate by 2026-
Based on type, the sliding segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global automatic door market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest growth of 8.4% by 2026. Rise in new construction and home improvement activities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the segment.
The commercial segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-
Based on end user, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global automatic door market. The installation of automatic doors with swinging & sliding mechanism during construction of buildings has helped builders enhance the overall appearance of the building, thereby fueling the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the residential segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during 2019–2026. Rise in demand for residential buildings and increase in consumer expenditures on home improvement are expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for nearly half of the global automatic door market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance till 2026. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the estimated period. Strong economic growth, rapid urbanization, and increase in population contribute to the growth of the market in the region.
Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3158
Leading players in the industry-
- Deutschtec GmbH
- GEZE GmbH
- Royal Boon Edam International B.V
- MANUSA GEST, S.L.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- ASSA ABLOY Group
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Rite-Hite Holding Corporation
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details
Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.
Similar Reports:
Home Automation Market Is Expected to Reach $81,645 Million, Globally, by 2023
Exterior Doors Market to Reach $107,954 Million, Globally, by 2023
Europe Interior Doors Market to Garner 18,025 Thousand Units by 2023
Global Interior Doors Market Expected to Reach $85,410 Million by 2025
Japan Windows and Doors Market to Reach $14,267 Million, by 2023
Windows and Doors Market Expected to Reach $282 Billion, Globally, by 2022
Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:
Storefront Glass Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact Us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article