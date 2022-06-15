Automatic Doors Market size to grow by USD 1.17 billion | Market Research Insights highlight construction market gaining traction as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Automatic Doors Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ASSA ABLOY AB

agta record Ltd.

Auto Ingress Pty Ltd.

Deutschtec GmbH

dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

KONE Corp.

Nabtesco Corp.

Sanwa Holdings Corp.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for automatic doors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, a surge in investment in commercial real estate projects with upgraded facilities will aid the automated doors market expansion in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the China, US, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automatic Doors Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The sliding doors category will gain considerable market share in automatic doors. Sliding doors are available in both horizontal and top-hung configurations. Owing to the low ASPs of these items, as well as the fact that similarly priced alternatives such as swing doors have been responsible for severe ligament injuries and major contusions due to malfunctioning, this segment is projected to dominate the market.

Automatic Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, agta record Ltd., Auto Ingress Pty Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH , KONE Corp., Nabtesco Corp., Sanwa Holdings Corp., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Building Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 17: Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sliding doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 19: Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Swing doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 21: Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Folding doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 23: Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Revolving doors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agta record Ltd

Exhibit 49: Agta record Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 50: Agta record Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Agta record Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 52: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 53: ASSA ABLOY AB - Product and service



Exhibit 54: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings

10.5 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

Exhibit 55: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 56: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Auto Ingress Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 Deutschtec GmbH

Exhibit 58: Deutschtec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 59: Deutschtec GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Deutschtec GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 dormakaba International Holding AG

Exhibit 61: dormakaba International Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 62: dormakaba International Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 63: dormakaba International Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: dormakaba International Holding AG - Segment focus

10.8 GEZE GmbH

Exhibit 65: GEZE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: GEZE GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: GEZE GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 KONE Corp.

Exhibit 68: KONE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: KONE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: KONE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: KONE Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Nabtesco Corp.

Exhibit 72: Nabtesco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Nabtesco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Nabtesco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Nabtesco Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sanwa Holdings Corp

Exhibit 76: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 77: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Sanwa Holdings Corp - Key offerings

10.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Exhibit 79: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Overview

& Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Business segments

& Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Key offerings

& Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Stanley Black & Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

