Automatic Doors Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.75% from 2022 to 2027 | Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, and more to emerge as key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic doors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,390.33 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, Vina Sanwa

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Doors Market

Automatic Doors Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, Vina Sanwa, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), Product (Sliding doors, Swing doors, Folding doors, Revolving doors, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - Increasing demand from the construction industry is the key factor driving the automatic doors market. Over the most recent couple of years, the construction industry has seen a rise in new constructions and redesigns because of commercial and residential construction. Due to the factors such as offline and online retail growth, strong economic growth, and increasing consumer confidence, there is a strong demand for automatic doors from the retail segment in commercial construction.

Moreover, residential construction requires new construction for premium customers who demand and prefer condominiums, villas, and luxury apartments. Rising demand for buildings from first-home buyers and millennials segments and changes in consumption patterns due to changing lifestyles and disposable incomes. Thus, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automatic doors market during the forecast period.

Leading trend - The increase in demand for automatic doors for cleanrooms is the key trend in the automatic doors market.

Significant challenges - Accidents and safety concerns are significant challenges that impede the growth of the automatic doors market.

The automatic doors market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Automatic Doors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic doors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automatic doors market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automatic doors market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic doors market vendors

Automatic Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,390.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC Spa, GEZE GmbH, Horton Automatics, KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., NG Automatics Ltd, Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Tabel of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automatic doors market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Sliding doors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Swing doors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Folding doors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Revolving doors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

12.4 Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

12.5 Deutschtec GmbH

12.6 Dormakaba Holding AG

12.7 FAAC Spa

12.8 GEZE GmbH

12.9 Horton Automatics

12.10 KBB International Co. Ltd

12.11 KONE Corp.

12.12 Landert Group AG

12.13 MANUSA GEST SL

12.14 Nabtesco Corp.

12.15 NG Automatics Ltd

12.16 Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd.

12.17 Ningbo OWNIC Technology Co. Ltd

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

