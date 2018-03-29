Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the automatic environmental control market by type. Product type include heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.







Report Includes:

- 94 data tables

- An overview of the global markets for automatic environmental control manufacturing

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013- 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of major trends shaping the automatic environmental control manufacturing market including, development and manufacture of smart thermostats, building energy management system (BEMS) and developing systems based on IOT for remote monitoring and control of boilers

- Assessment of applications for heating equipment, refrigeration equipment and air conditioning equipment

- Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Ingersoll Rand



Summary

Global automatic environmental control manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for automatic controls pertaining to air conditioning and heating.Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, urbanization, rising population, rapid growth in manufacturing and construction industries is driving the demand for automatic environmental control products.



At the same time, there is mounting pressure on environmental control manufacturing to reduce costs, enhance product features and offer automatic controls integrated with IoT technologies. The market for automatic environmental control manufacturing reached a value of nearly $81.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to nearly $123.4 billion by 2022.



The market for automatic environmental control is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc and others. Automatic environmental control for air-conditioning equipment accounted for the largest share of the market for automatic environment control in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected to come from automaticenvironmental control for refrigeration equipment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Majorfactors included economic growth, rapid growth in construction and manufacturing industries.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for automatic environment control manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market.It was followed by Western Europe, and North America.



Going forward,North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the automatic environment control market,estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the automatic environment control market. Germany and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%,respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, interest rate increases and rising trade protectionism.



