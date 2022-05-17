Automatic Floodgate Market Size to Grow by USD 851.96 million | Shift in Global Climatic Conditions to Drive Growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The automatic floodgate market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as trying to enter untapped regions to compete in the market. AWMA Pty Ltd, EKO SYSTEM s r o, Flood Control International Ltd, FloodBreak, Floodgates Ireland, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hunton Engineering Design Ltd, Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc, MM Engineered Solutions Ltd, Orange Flood Control LLC, and Self Closing Flood Barrier, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Learn more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by end-user:

Commercial segment:



The commercial segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





Many commercial businesses have faced severe losses owing to flood water entering buildings. The need to protect offices, shopping malls, and other commercial buildings will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, most buildings in flood-prone areas are installing floodgates for protection, which will increase the demand for automatic floodgates during the forecast period.



Residential

Regional Market Outlook

Europe will contribute to 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the shift in climatic conditions and the increasing number of floods. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Market

Market Driver:

Shift in global climatic conditions:

Global warming has increased the temperature levels significantly, which has resulted in the melting of ice caps, a rise in seawater levels, and floods in many countries. According to the current shift in climatic conditions, millions of people are expected to be affected by floods within the next 25 years. Thus, the increase in floods and the possibility of more floods are expected to boost the demand for flood protection during the forecast period. Such increasing demand is driving the market growth.

Market Trend:

Certifications for floodgates:

Automatic floodgates are highly efficient and have a fast response time, which reduces any possibility of severe damage. They are deployed automatically without any power source, which is a major advantage. Moreover, they remain hidden until the flood occurs. Hence, these floodgates do not require storage space for their components. As a result, they are gaining popularity across the world, particularly in developed countries such as the US and the UK.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Automatic Floodgate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic floodgate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic floodgate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic floodgate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic floodgate market vendors

Related Reports:

Centrifugal Compressor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-temperature Filters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automatic Floodgate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 851.96 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AWMA Pty Ltd, EKO SYSTEM s r o, Flood Control International Ltd, FloodBreak, Floodgates Ireland, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hunton Engineering Design Ltd, Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc, MM Engineered Solutions Ltd, Orange Flood Control LLC, and Self Closing Flood Barrier Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AWMA Pty Ltd

Exhibit 89: AWMA Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: AWMA Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AWMA Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 EKO SYSTEM s r o

Exhibit 92: EKO SYSTEM s r o - Overview



Exhibit 93: EKO SYSTEM s r o - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: EKO SYSTEM s r o - Key offerings

10.5 Flood Control International Ltd

Exhibit 95: Flood Control International Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 96: Flood Control International Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Flood Control International Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 FloodBreak

Exhibit 98: FloodBreak - Overview



Exhibit 99: FloodBreak - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: FloodBreak - Key offerings

10.7 Floodgates Ireland

Exhibit 101: Floodgates Ireland - Overview



Exhibit 102: Floodgates Ireland - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Floodgates Ireland - Key offerings

10.8 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Exhibit 104: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Hunton Engineering Design Ltd

Exhibit 108: Hunton Engineering Design Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 109: Hunton Engineering Design Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Hunton Engineering Design Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc

Exhibit 111: Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Jay R Smith Mfg Co. Inc - Key offerings

10.11 MM Engineered Solutions Ltd

Exhibit 114: MM Engineered Solutions Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 115: MM Engineered Solutions Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: MM Engineered Solutions Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 Self Closing Flood Barrier

Exhibit 117: Self Closing Flood Barrier - Overview



Exhibit 118: Self Closing Flood Barrier - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Self Closing Flood Barrier - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio