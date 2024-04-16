Automatic Forms Alliance with Karus to Enhance Lending & Portfolio Management Capabilities

VERNON, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic, a forward-thinking fintech company facilitating connections between automotive lenders and independent, pre-owned vehicle dealerships, integrates fully with Karus. Karus, a leading data analytics company focusing on consumer auto finance, offers AI-powered risk-based pricing, cash flow forecasting, predictive modeling, and portfolio & risk management tools for financial institutions. This partnership aims to empower lenders in the indirect auto ecosystem by facilitating seamless aggregation of loans from Automatic's growing independent dealer network.

Automatic's LOS offers lenders an unprecedented opportunity to view only pre-qualified loans based on their specific loan criteria. The integration of Karus' AI-powered suite of lending tools & technology provides additional safeguards for lenders, enhancing efficiencies and risk analysis capabilities in a cost-effective manner.

"Since day one, we've been consistently impressed by Eric and the Automatic team's innovative solutions, which significantly improve operational efficiencies and benefits for dealers and lenders alike," remarked Aaron Travis, CEO at Karus. "At Karus, we're honored to enhance these ambitions and empower even smarter lending decisions through our advanced AI technology. It's a privilege to be part of this transformative journey."

"Partnering with the tremendous data and analytics of Karus, Automatic is providing a product that further meets the needs of lenders looking for real time loan analysis," said Eric Burney, CEO at Automatic. "Our "Open Marketplace" prioritizes fintech innovation and partnering with Karus delivers on that mission."

Lenders can easily access Karus' product and capabilities within their Automatic account. This integration empowers financial institutions to operate more profitably and gain clarity with their data, tailoring bespoke lending approaches to their needs.

About Automatic

Automatic is a comprehensive platform for pre-owned auto financing and backend products, serving as a cost-effective solution for pre-owned auto dealerships. It fosters an open marketplace for independent dealerships, lenders, and stakeholders.

For additional details, visit https://www.automaticusa.com .

About Karus

Karus focuses on consumer auto finance, assisting lenders in identifying and enhancing areas of underperformance while leveraging their strengths. Through AI-powered risk-based pricing, cash flow forecasting, and predictive modeling, Karus optimizes consumer auto lending operations & performance.

For additional details, visit https://karus.ai/.

