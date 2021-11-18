Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market size worth $ 62.0 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market" By Offerings (Hardware, Software and Services), By Product (Barcodes, Magnetic Stripe Cards, Smart Cards), By End User (Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market size was valued at USD 40.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 62.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Overview

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The adoption of automatic identification and data capture technologies has been boosted by favourable government legislation on using AIDC technology to overcome the challenges of rising data entry and medication errors, as well as rising operating costs.

These rules and regulations will assist organisations in improving information visibility, increasing operational efficiency, lowering operating costs through accurate data capture, and increasing customer satisfaction. For instance, to manage data and avoid human errors, the Japanese government has made it mandatory to use new barcode-enabled pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The market for automatic identification and data capture technologies is expected to grow in the coming years as a result of this trend.

AIDC technology is disrupting a wide range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare. Emerging smart technologies for a variety of applications in these industries are making it easier to incorporate barcode, RFID, and biometric authentication into smart solutions. The rapidly growing demand for AIDC devices is encouraging leading players in the automatic identification and data capture technology market to devote more resources to improving the technology and rapidly expanding its applications across various industries.

Key Developments

In February 2019 , Temptime Corporation, a U.S.-based manufacturer of differentiated technology that notifies temperature deviation in medical and biological products and shipments, was acquired by Zebra Technologies in February 2019 . Zebra Technologies' strategy of expanding into high-growth areas like healthcare automatic identification and data capture was well-aligned with this acquisition.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Honeywell, Datalogic S.p.A., Zebra Technologies, SICK AG, Cognex Corporation, Toshiba, Panasonic Corporation, Thales, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market On the basis of Offerings, Product, End User, and Geography.

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Offerings

Hardware



Software



Services

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Product

Barcodes



Magnetic Stripe Cards



Smart Cards



Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems



Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Systems



Biometric Systems

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By End User

Logistics



Healthcare



BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research