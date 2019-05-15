Automatic Introduces New Connected Car Assistant, Expands Availability to More Retailers Nationwide

Automatic's new Connected Car Assistant is now available for purchase at the low price of $99.99 via Automatic.com , Amazon.com, Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Crutchfield.com and CarToys.com, with more retailers scheduled to join. Each Automatic purchase includes 3 years of free Automatic Select service, which includes Crash Alert, engine light diagnostics and more, as well as 6 months of free Premium service, such as roadside assistance, real-time location monitoring and sharing, and more.

With Automatic's easy to install adapter and app, most vehicles model year 1996 or later can be transformed into connected vehicles. This means that drivers get easy access to a suite of important safety and convenience features from Automatic, including:

Crash Alert : Detects when a serious collision occurs and enables responders to contact the driver, send emergency services, and contact a driver's emergency contacts.

Detects when a serious collision occurs and enables responders to contact the driver, send emergency services, and contact a driver's emergency contacts. Roadside assistance: Sends towing and roadside services to a driver's location when help is needed.

Sends towing and roadside services to a driver's location when help is needed. Real-time vehicle location monitoring and sharing: Shows where car is parked in a crowded lot or street, and can keep a driver connected with family while out on the road.

Shows where car is parked in a crowded lot or street, and can keep a driver connected with family while out on the road. Engine light diagnostics and vehicle performance monitoring: Gain insights on vehicle performance and identify issues when check engine light is on.

Gain insights on vehicle performance and identify issues when check engine light is on. Integration with smart home devices: Open garage door, adjust thermostat, turn on house lights, and more, on your way to or from home.

Open garage door, adjust thermostat, turn on house lights, and more, on your way to or from home. Cashless toll payment processing: Powered by PayTollo, an Automatic subsidiary, pay tolls seamlessly on major toll roads and bridges in select states.

Automatic's new service is also equipped to receive over-the-air updates, meaning the next great connected car feature can be added at any time with a quick in-app update.

"We are very excited to re-introduce the Automatic Connected Car Assistant to the marketplace for drivers at an affordable price and at many of the most popular retailers nationwide," said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM's EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle. "Automatic provides safety and convenience features that seamlessly empower drivers of all ages and experience levels to drive with certainty and security. By making Automatic available to drivers on Automatic.com and at major retailers, as well as part of a service bundle offered at automotive dealers nationwide, we are bringing the power of connectivity to as many cars on the road as possible."

In addition to direct-to-consumer availability, Automatic offers the Automatic Dealer Program, a service bundle that automotive dealers can provide to consumers with their new and pre-owned vehicle purchases to enhance their ownership experience.

The Automatic Connected Car Assistant is powered by AT&T's nationwide LTE-M connectivity.

All Automatic subscriptions, including trial subscriptions, are governed by the terms of the Automatic Customer Agreement. Consumers can access the Automatic Customer Agreement at https://automatic.com/legal2018#customer. Please see the Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel.

The Automatic device collects detailed information about each vehicle's geolocation, use, operation, performance and maintenance status in order to operate, maintain, and provide the features and functionalities of the Automatic Service.

About Automatic

Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company, turns almost any car into a connected car. By pairing Automatic's app and in-car adapter, drivers are able to enhance their driving experience with a host of connected services. Automatic helps customers drive safer and smarter with applications that diagnose engine trouble, detect accidents, send emergency responses when needed, and save money. Developers can use the Automatic platform to build services and applications that use driving data with interoperable access to cars on the road. Automatic is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.automatic.com and www.linkedin.com/company/automatic-labs.

To download Automatic logos and artwork, visit automatic.com/press.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

