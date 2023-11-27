Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic irrigation equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Automatic irrigation controllers, Automatic irrigation sensors, Automatic irrigation valves, Automatic irrigation injectors, and Automatic irrigation flow meters), End-user (Agriculture, Commercial, and Residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2023-2027

The technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment drive market growth. Irrigation is one of the most important operations in agriculture and lawn care. It must be done at the right time to achieve optimal yields and uneven irrigation or insufficient water supply will negatively affect crop productivity. Farmers use automated irrigation systems that use devices such as sensors, flow meters, controllers, and valves to avoid crop waste and improve harvest efficiency. Orbit Irrigation offers a wireless (57071) and wired (57069N) Rain and Frost Sensor. Additionally, this sensor will stop irrigation when it rains, and the frost sensor will stop irrigation when the temperature drops below the set level. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automatic irrigation equipment market: Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bermad CS Ltd., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Grundfos Holding AS, Hunter Industries Inc, Husqvarna AB, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Irritrol, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mazzei Injector Co. LLC, Morrill Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Novedades Agricolas SA, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Rubicon Water, The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.
  • Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 12.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters is an emerging market trend.
  • There is an increasing importance placed on the concept of using smart assistants to control home appliances around the world.
  • Additionally, smart voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit, are used to operate automatic irrigation devices, such as controllers and flow meters.
  • For instance, Rachio is a leading supplier of a variety of smart controllers and voice-activated flow meters.

Challenge

  • The operational difficulties of automatic irrigation equipment challenge market growth.
  • Micro irrigation and drip irrigation are some of the automation systems that challenge market growth.
  • Challenges occur because of clogging, which occurs due to various physical, biological, and chemical factors.
  • Thus, end users need to understand the filtration and maintenance requirements of a drip irrigation system.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

  • The automatic irrigation controllers segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. It is the clock/timer that operates the watering system and users can program the irrigation controller to water at scheduled times of the day and during a specific time period. These controllers are connected to special sensors that take into account weather conditions and other factors and change the irritation schedule only when the plants are dry, thus, there is less need for manual intervention in automatic irrigation controllers. Such factors make these controllers popular among agricultural, commercial, and residential end users. 

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The Drip Emitters Market is projected to grow by USD 487.3 million with a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The commercial water treatment equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.88 billion.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

The Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has...
Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

Two-Wheeler Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bajaj Auto Ltd., BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

The two-wheeler engine control unit (ECU) market is estimated to grow by USD 19.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.05%. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.