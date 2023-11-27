Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic irrigation equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Automatic irrigation controllers, Automatic irrigation sensors, Automatic irrigation valves, Automatic irrigation injectors, and Automatic irrigation flow meters), End-user (Agriculture, Commercial, and Residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment drive market growth. Irrigation is one of the most important operations in agriculture and lawn care. It must be done at the right time to achieve optimal yields and uneven irrigation or insufficient water supply will negatively affect crop productivity. Farmers use automated irrigation systems that use devices such as sensors, flow meters, controllers, and valves to avoid crop waste and improve harvest efficiency. Orbit Irrigation offers a wireless (57071) and wired (57069N) Rain and Frost Sensor. Additionally, this sensor will stop irrigation when it rains, and the frost sensor will stop irrigation when the temperature drops below the set level. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Higlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automatic irrigation equipment market: Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bermad CS Ltd., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Grundfos Holding AS, Hunter Industries Inc, Husqvarna AB, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Irritrol, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mazzei Injector Co. LLC, Morrill Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Novedades Agricolas SA, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Rubicon Water, The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 12.34% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. There is an increasing importance placed on the concept of using smart assistants to control home appliances around the world.

Additionally, smart voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit, are used to operate automatic irrigation devices, such as controllers and flow meters.

For instance, Rachio is a leading supplier of a variety of smart controllers and voice-activated flow meters.

Challenge

The operational difficulties of automatic irrigation equipment challenge market growth.

challenge market growth. Micro irrigation and drip irrigation are some of the automation systems that challenge market growth.

Challenges occur because of clogging, which occurs due to various physical, biological, and chemical factors.

Thus, end users need to understand the filtration and maintenance requirements of a drip irrigation system.

Keg Segments:

The automatic irrigation controllers segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. It is the clock/timer that operates the watering system and users can program the irrigation controller to water at scheduled times of the day and during a specific time period. These controllers are connected to special sensors that take into account weather conditions and other factors and change the irritation schedule only when the plants are dry, thus, there is less need for manual intervention in automatic irrigation controllers. Such factors make these controllers popular among agricultural, commercial, and residential end users.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

