Automatic Labeling Machine Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type (Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, Shrink Sleeve Labelers and Glue-Based Labelers), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Personal Care), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow USD 2.9 billion,at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for automation in the food industry and the growing need for packaging solutions.

"Shrink-Sleeve labelers expected to grow at the highest CAGR in global automatic labeling machine market"

Shrink sleeve labelers are a relatively new type of machine in the automatic labeling machine market which has been making a name for itself in the label industry as these machines uses labels which leads to full body design allowing for more graphics, impact, and color. The shrink-sleeve labelers are booming in the market as the sleeve film is sensitive to light, abrasion resistant, durable, and waterproof. These labels can be easily removed from the containers and bottles, allowing the container/bottle to be reused. The sleeve film is environment-friendly as there is no need for glue which does not lead to any hazardous waste and this film is easily recyclable. Although the shrink sleeve labelers are most costly than other labeling machines, it is the best way to provide the maximum brand promotion and awareness among the customers.

"Food & beverages industry is expected to exhibit the highest growth from 2019 to 2024"

The fast-changing food & beverages industry across the world requires automatic labeling machines to a great extent. Improved economic conditions in emerging countries, purchasing parity, increasing health awareness, change in dietary habits, rising demand for nutritious food, and adoption of automated technology in labeling are the significant factors which are expected to further fuel the growth of global food & beverages processing and packaging machinery industry.

"APAC expected to be the fastest-growing automatic labeling machine market from 2019 to 2024"

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market during the forecast period is expected due to the development of the packaging machinery industry, demand for automated labeling solutions, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, the demand for packaging in the food industry, and the need for high speed & high-quality labeling solutions. On the other hand, China and Taiwan were the major markets in Asia Pacific in 2018 as they are one of the major exporters of the low-speed machines capturing the large share of the market.

Major players included in the automatic labeling machine market are Krones (Germany), SACMI (Italy) and Sidel (Italy). The other key players in this market include companies such as HERMA (Germany), KHS (Germany), Fuji Seal (Japan), ProMach (US), Marchesini Group (Italy), IMA Group (Italy), Accutek (US), and Barry-Wehmiller (US), among others.

