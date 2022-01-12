Automatic Laundry Names Scott Scarpato, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic Laundry is proud to announce the promotion of Scott Scarpato, Jr. to the position of Chief Operating Officer, providing company leadership and team management to all operating aspects of the company including sales, service and customer service. For the last six years, Scott Jr. has worked in numerous roles in the company including field service, logistics and finance.

Scott Scarpato Jr

Since joining the company fulltime in 2016, Scarpato has improved the overall efficiency of the logistics operation, helped to double the capacity of the company's distribution capabilities and professionalized the lease administrative function between the sales and finance organizations.

Scarpato earned his Bachelor of Science in May 2013 from Bentley University where he served as President of his fraternity. He is an active member of the Multi-housing Laundry Association and is active within the City of Newton on issues critical to the community. Prior to Automatic Laundry, Scott Jr. worked at Oracle and Localytics.

"Scott Jr. taking the lead as the third generation of our 58-year old family owned and operated company is critically important to our family, our employees and the customers we are fortunate to serve," said Automatic Laundry's President and CEO Scott Scarpato. "Under Scott Jr.'s leadership, the field and customer service provided by our dedicated team members, coupled with ongoing technology investments have resulted in significant company growth – even with the challenges of COVID. Our team members work hard to drive both improved resident experiences and sustainable business results."

Automatic Laundry is a best-in-class laundry service provider for more than 50 years that manages and services community and student laundry facilities throughout the six states of New England as well as New York City and northern New Jersey.

For more information, please visit https://www.automaticlaundry.com or call 617-969-4340.

