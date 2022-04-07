Automatic Milking Machines Market 2022-2026 | Need to improve work efficiency in dairy farms to increase the profitability for dairy farmers will boost market growth |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The need to improve the work efficiency in dairy farms to increase the profitability for dairy farmers is one of the key market drivers. Dairy farmers must conduct the milking operation in less time in order to increase their labor efficiency. As a result, they choose automatic milking equipment, which can handle larger herds faster while reducing the danger of pathogenic microbe transmission. The automatic milking devices can be connected to a number of animals and can milk numerous animals at the same time. As a result, dairy producers are increasingly investing in autonomous milking equipment, which does not require any work and increases milking efficiency, allowing them to increase revenues.

These factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as the high investment and maintenance cost of automatic milking machines, and the low adoption of automatic milking machines in developing economies will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the semi-automatic milking machines segment will gain considerable market share from the automatic milking machines segment. When compared to fully automatic milking machines, semi-automatic milking machines are less expensive. Semi-automatic milking devices can also be linked in a milking parlor's pipeline. In the approaching years, such elements will boost the segment's expansion.

Vendor Insights

The Automatic Milking Machines Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADF Milking Ltd.

Afimilk Ltd.

AMS Galaxy USA

AS SA Christensen & Co.

BouMatic

Caprine Supply

Fullwood Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Impact Technologies

InterPuls Ltd.

Kanters BV

LAKTO Dairy Technologies

Lely International NV

Merck and Co. Inc.

Milkline

Milkplan SA

Prompt Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

System Happel GmbH

The Tetra Laval Group

Vansun Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Automatic Milking Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADF Milking Ltd., Afimilk Ltd., AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Caprine Supply, Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Impact Technologies, InterPuls Ltd., Kanters BV, LAKTO Dairy Technologies, Lely International NV, Merck and Co. Inc., Milkline, Milkplan SA, Prompt Equipments Pvt. Ltd., System Happel GmbH, The Tetra Laval Group, and Vansun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

