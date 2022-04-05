Automatic Optical Inspection Market: 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024

Apr 05, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Optical Inspection Market Share is expected to increase by USD 894.39 million from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 24%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems)
- Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and Taiwan), North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Automatic Optical Inspection Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 894.39 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.06
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Japan, and Taiwan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Vendor Insights-
The automatic optical inspection market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- GÖPEL electronic GmbH- The company offers AOI systems for the inspection of THT components, THT solder joints, and wave-soldered SMD components in one system.
Regional Market Outlook
65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for automatic optical inspection in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services will facilitate the automatic optical inspection market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Automatic Optical Inspection Market Driver:
- Rising electronics production across the world:
The global demand for electronic products has increased the manufacturing activities of electronics manufacturers. The increased need for high-speed processing of huge volumes of data due to advances in the IoT has fueled the demand for advanced electronic equipment. In addition, the shift toward autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is contributing significantly to the rising percentage of electronics content in automobiles. Emerging economies, such as India, are witnessing a tremendous rise in smartphone penetration due to low Internet charges. The growing demand for smartphones is also contributing to a rise in electronics production. The growing use of connected devices, such as smartphones and smart homes, has created the need to process and save data instantaneously in large volumes. AOI systems will play a crucial role in the manufacturing of such high-functionality electronic equipment during the forecast period.
- Automatic Optical Inspection Market Trend:
- Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage:
The need for AOI systems is increasing because of several technological advances, such as the use of small components, advanced component packaging, finer lead pitches, and higher PCB densities. One of the major trends witnessed in the market in focus is the combination of 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. Combing these two AOI methods will result in a thorough inspection coverage. Additionally, the combination of 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems on a single platform achieves the highest level of quality assurance. This combination can easily overcome the challenges faced by each method, which makes this combination highly effective for the customers looking for precise defect identification. Electronics manufacturers are increasing their interest in the combination of 2D and 3D AOI systems. Technavio expects the demand for such combined AOI systems to increase during the forecast period as PCBs are becoming more compact and denser with components.
