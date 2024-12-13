Automatic Partners with MeridianLink to Revolutionize Lender-Dealership Connectivity

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic, a leading fintech firm specializing in facilitating seamless connections between used independent car dealerships and lenders, today announced a strategic partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies.

This collaboration leverages Automatic's robust dealership network technology and MeridianLink's advanced decisioning capabilities to empower financial institutions within the automotive lending sector. Automatic's platform serves as a pivotal link for lenders across its expansive independent dealer network, offering tailored solutions that optimize loan aggregation and enhance operational efficiencies.

MeridianLink's innovative Advanced Decisioning capabilities, integrated within Automatic's framework, augments decision-making for lenders across a vast network of dealerships. This integration enables real-time loan analysis, improves risk management capabilities, and facilitates faster, more precise lending decisions tailored to specific borrower profiles.

"Partnering with MeridianLink® marks a significant milestone for Automatic as we continue to innovate within the automotive financing landscape," said Eric Burney, CEO of Automatic. "Our mission to foster an 'Open Marketplace' is further realized through this collaboration, empowering lenders with tools to access new clients in a safe way."

Financial institutions already integrated with MeridianLink will gain seamless access to Automatic's platform, empowering them to further streamline their lending processes, in the used independent space, enhancing member satisfaction, and capitalizing on market opportunities.

About Automatic

Automatic is a pioneering fintech company dedicated to facilitating efficient connections between automotive lenders and independent pre-owned vehicle dealerships. Automatic's platform serves as a cost-effective solution for the automotive financing sector, fostering an open marketplace for stakeholders.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink's cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com .

