Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing use of automatic pill dispensers at home is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic pill dispensing systems market is expected to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (standalone pill dispenser and portable pill dispenser), application (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing aging population is a key factor driving market growth. Errors can occur when you keep track of complicated dosing schedules such as missing doses, taking incorrect amounts, or taking medicines at the wrong time, leading to hospital visits, the severity of illness, and even death. As a result, there is a strong demand in the older population for automated pill delivery systems. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automatic pill dispensing systems market: Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, ARxIUM Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., Innovation Associates, JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corp., Medminder Systems Inc., MedReady Inc, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., NewIcon Oy, Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., PharmAdva LLC, PharmRight Corp., PHARMRX PTY LTD, ScriptPro LLC, and YUYAMA Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 7.54% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Increasing use of automatic pill dispensers at home is a major trend in the market.

The sale of automated pill dispenser machines for home use has increased with patients preferring shorter or no hospital stays.

They are designed with user-friendly features and easy interfaces, which may even be used by elderly people, which is an important factor contributing to the growth in demand for pill vending machines at home healthcare.

Significant Challenge

Inherent challenges with automation dispensing systems are significant factors restricting market growth.

One of the main challenges is to be able to access numerous automated dispensing systems that differ in their individual procedures.

Modern systems may have a complex interface, which could be hard for patients with dementia or who might lack the ability to learn their way around new dispensers.

Keg Segments:

The standalone pill dispenser will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Hospitals, pharmacies, doctors' offices, and so on are usually the buyers. Separate dispensing systems for pills are secured and arranged in the inventory. It may help pharmacists and hospital nurses spend more time talking to patients and checking on them when automated pill delivery systems are used. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities have grown strongly in developing countries, like India , because of the high number of patients with untreated needs.

