Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2021 to 2026|Growing aging population to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 -- The automatic pill dispensing system's market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 8.36%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market

The automatic pill dispensing system market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare)

The growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market share by the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor which is driving the growth of the segment is the prevalence of chronic diseases globally. As a result, it increases the number of patient visits to hospitals. For example, in 2021, 7.9% of the patient population in the US accounted for overnight hospital stays. This drives the need to focus on improving patient safety. Furthermore, In high-volume hospitals, there is an increasing demand for pharmacy automation to control drug distribution and prevent handling mistakes, lowering waiting time and enhancing patient safety.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The countries which lead the region are US, Canada , and Mexico . The high awareness and the affordability of products are the key factors for the growth in the region. The US has an upgraded healthcare infrastructure that includes many hospitals and retail pharmacies, which are increasingly requesting automatic pill dispensing systems to decrease prescription mistakes and handle the vast volume of orders received daily. Hence, the regional automatic pill dispensing systems market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market – Market Dynamic

Key Driver

The growing aging population is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

The aging population faces various health disorders such as osteoarthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive, and others.

Managing complicated medication schedules can lead to errors such as skipping doses, taking incorrect quantities, or taking medications at the wrong time.

Therefore, it results in hospital visits, increased illness severity, and even death.

To avoid all these errors, the demand for automatic pill dispensing systems is increasing among patients.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare is one of the major trends shaping the market.

The key use of technology is to gain insights by automating the process.

This delivers a large volume of data, which can be used for performance improvement and optimization of the process.

Furthermore, the latest automatic pill dispensers are provided with advanced features such as flexible configurations in a limited space.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of pharmacy automation systems is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

There is a high upfront cost without monthly servicing fees as the products are sold at retail prices by some vendors.

Furthermore, the vendors are using different marketing strategies, such as selling their products at a low upfront cost with additional monthly service fees.

Due to the varying price models of these products, customers are facing price sensitivity issues.

Hence, this high cost is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the automatic pill dispensing systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automatic pill dispensing systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic pill dispensing systems market vendors

Related Reports

The AFC systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,672.71 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware and software), application (railways, parking, entertainment, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for cost-effective public transportation solutions is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The automatic data capture (ADC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,478.13 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (RFID, barcode scanner, barcode printer, and wearable scanners), application (industrial, financial security, retail, T&l, and healthcare and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of smart factories is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Hero Health Inc., IngenioRx Inc., JVM Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medipense Inc., Medminder Systems Inc., Omnicell Inc., Oracle Corp., Parata Systems LLC, PharmRight Corp., RxMedic Systems Inc., ScriptPro, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swisslog Healthcare AG, Talyst LLC., and YUYAMA Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

