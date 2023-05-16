Automatic Pool Cleaner Market to be Worth $3.63 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Automation and AI Empowering the Market Opportunities - Arizton

May 16, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global automatic pool cleaner market will grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2022-2028 and reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Automatic Pool Cleaner Market
90 - Tables
75 - Charts
257 – Pages
The increasing popularity of swimming pools and the growth of residential and commercial infrastructure have led to a surge in demand for pool-related equipment, including automatic pool cleaners. Robotics, suction, and pressure are among the major types of automatic pool cleaners that use advanced technology to clean entire pool areas, including walls and waterlines, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.
Moreover, automatic pool cleaners have gained acceptance among the end-user segment, such as hospitality, sports & entertainment, and education & institution. The growth of swimming pools in hotels and resorts is the other supporting factor that can stimulate automatic pool cleaner market growth in the upcoming years.
Water is the major tourist attraction in Europe, and over 65% of European tourists wish to spend their vacation in waterside and pool-oriented spaces. By 2028, revenue from automatic pool cleaners is expected to reach $531.25 million in Europe. In the US, a middle-class household with gardens and pools accounts for the highest share of the residential pool cleaner market. In Europe, the residential automatic pool cleaner is used by people living in homes and apartments in a few densely populated countries, thus leading to a greater number of municipal and public pools. Therefore, public swimming pools majorly contribute to the health and well-being of European citizens by having a large social impact to ensure healthy and active living. Thus, automatic pool cleaners for commercial purposes can be targeted at these markets.
Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.63 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 2.10 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
9.56 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
MARKET Segmentation
|
End-user, Product, Types, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rapid Urbanization
· High Disposable Income in Developed Countries
· The Growth in Swimming Pool Construction
· Growing Travel and Tourism Industry
Automation and AI Creating Market Opportunities
The demand for smart homes facilitating advanced technology and high automation techniques has increased. These advances add high valuation to customer convenience, offering high efficiency. Expanding demand in surrounding garden and pool areas sectors has increased. In this context, there is a developing trend of IoT products that allow cloud-based transmission with the customer from any location and create an intelligent environment. Besides significant data cloud analytics, such as estimating the use patterns of the product and analyzing systems or pool water, companies can tailor their offerings to meet customer preferences and needs. The supply of customized and personalized services is targeted, which helps to create optimal value. Technology offers customers the facility to supervise or control the machine or equipment and robot with the help of IoT, a cloud system that enables to procure of cloud-based data and delivers maximum satisfaction to end-users.
Boom in the Spa Industry
The spa industry has witnessed consistent growth in the past decade concerning revenue generation and penetration rates in the major economies of Europe, APAC, and North America. Commercial centers, malls, hotels, and fitness centers increasingly adopt the spa culture to enhance daily footfall. They are also considered an epicenter of luxurious destinations attracting foreign travelers. It has also become a major symbol of stress relief and sophistication, where premier health spas offer customized wellness boot camps and treatments.
Millennials and Gen X consumers seek spas for relaxation and stress relief, where hot tubs and steam baths are highly prioritized. With the growth in spa facilities, the overall spa economy is also witnessing a rise, which includes spa capital investments, spa education, spa media association and events, and spa consulting. Further, spa swims are built to stimulate blissful peace and bring health and wellness. Increasing spa swim fueling the need for pool cleaning equipment. These driving factors are helping to increase the demand for the automatic pool cleaner market during the forecast period.
Rising Modular Construction Positively Impacting the Market Growth
Modular construction is when a building is constructed off-site, under measured plant conditions, using the same materials, and designed to the same codes and standards as conventionally built facilities, but in about half the time. Buildings are formed in modules that, when placed together on site, reflect the identical design determined and specifications of the most sophisticated site-built facility without compromise. Prefabrication is the practice of accumulating components of a structure in a factory or other manufacturing site and transporting complete assemblies or sub-assemblies to the construction site where the structure is to be placed. Prefabrication construction techniques have driven the adoption of automatic pool cleaners in the pool industry. Automatic pool cleaners are a natural fit for prefabricated pool construction as they are designed to be easy to install and require minimal maintenance. With the growing demand for modular construction also driving the demand for prefabricated pool construction development, the demand for automatic pool cleaners has also increased.
Key Insights
- Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes, it is also the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks.
- The swimming pool industry is relatively young, with high room for innovation and expansion, as the penetration of pools is expected to rise in the upcoming years.
- In 2022, the robotic pool cleaner segment revenue was valued at $758 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2028.
- In 2022, North America and Europe were the largest markets for the robot pool cleaner segment, which accounted for $371 million and $237 million of the total revenue share, respectively.
- In 2022, the suction side pool cleaner segment, valued at $1 billion by 2028.
- APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the commercial segment regarding revenue adoption, which is expected to reach $268.18 thousand by 2028.
Key Company Profiles
- Aiper
- BWT Holding
- Fluidra
- Hayward Industries
- Maytronics
- Pentair
- Tianjin Wangyuan
- Ananya Creations
- Chasing-Innovation
- Gulfstream Manufacturing
- Kreepy Krauly
- Mariner 3S
- Milagrow Robots
- Paxcess
- Rockrocker
- Trident
- Water Tech Corp
- WEDA- Dammann & Westerkamp
- Xiamen Fast Cleaner
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Market Segmentation
End-user
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Product
- Suction Side Pool Cleaners
- Pressure Side Pool Cleaners
- Robotic Side Pool Cleaners
Types
- In-ground Pool Cleaner
- Above-ground Pool Cleaner
- In & Above Ground Cleaner
Distribution Channel
- Indirect Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution Channel
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- The GCC
- South Africa
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET BY END-USER
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.3 MARKET BY TYPES
4.3.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 REPORT OVERVIEW
6.2 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES ANALYSIS
6.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.3.1 END-USER
6.3.2 PRODUCT
6.3.3 TYPE
6.3.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.4 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
6.5 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 KEY TRENDS AND UNCERTAINTIES
8.1.2 DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES
8.1.3 SUPPLY CHAIN/PROCUREMENT
8.1.4 GLOBAL SWIMMING POOL MARKET
8.1.5 GLOBAL HOTEL PIPELINE
8.2 KEY DEVELOPMENTS
8.3 IMPACT OF RECESSION
8.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.4.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
8.4.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.4.3 DISTRIBUTORS
8.4.4 APPLICATION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 BOOM IN SPA INDUSTRY
9.2 AUTOMATION AND AI
9.3 RISING MODULAR CONSTRUCTION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RAPID URBANIZATION
10.2 HIGH DISPOSABLE INCOME
10.3 GROWTH OF SWIMMING POOL CONSTRUCTION
10.4 GROWING TRAVEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF AWARENESS IN GROWING ECONOMIES
11.2 PRICE FLUCTUATION
11.3 HIGH COST COMPARED TO OTHER COUNTERPARTS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 MARKET BY END-USER
12.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT
12.4 MARKET BY TYPES
12.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12.6 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.6.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.6.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.6.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.6.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.6.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 END-USER
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 RESIDENTIAL
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 NON-RESIDENTIAL
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4.4 HOSPITALITY
13.4.5 SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
13.4.6 EDUCATION AND INSTITUTION
13.4.7 OTHERS
14 PRODUCT
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 SUCTION-SIDE POOL CLEANER
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 PRESSURE POOL CLEANER
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 TYPES
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 INGROUND POOL CLEANERS
15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 ABOVE-GROUND POOL CLEANER
15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 IN AND ABOVE GROUND POOL CLEANER
15.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 DIRECT DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 END-USER
18.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 PRODUCT
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 POOL TYPE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 END-USER
19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 POOL TYPE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 END-USER
20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 POOL TYPE
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.4 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.5 REST OF APAC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 END-USER
21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 POOL TYPE
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 END-USER
22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 PRODUCT
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 POOL TYPE
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 KEY COUNTRIES
22.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 AIPER
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTH
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 BWT HOLDING
24.3 FLUIDRA
24.4 HAYWARD INDUSTRIES
24.5 MAYTRONICS
24.6 PENTAIR
24.7 TIANJIN WANGYUAN
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ANANYA CREATIONS
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 CHASING-INNOVATION
25.3 GULFSTREAM MANUFACTURING
25.4 KREEPY KRAULY
25.5 MARINER 3S
25.6 MILAGROW ROBOTS
25.7 PAXCESS
25.8 ROCKROCKER
25.9 TRIDENT
25.10 WATER TECH CORP
25.11 WEDA – DAMMANN & WESTERKAMP
25.12 XIAMEN FAST CLEANER
25.13 ZUCCHETTI CENTRO SISTEMI
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.2 MARKET BY END-USER
27.3 MARKET BY PRODUCT
27.4 MARKET BY TYPES
27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.6 NORTH AMERICA
27.6.1 END-USER
27.6.2 PRODUCT
27.6.3 POOL TYPE
27.6.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.7 EUROPE
27.7.1 END-USER
27.7.2 PRODUCT
27.7.3 POOL TYPE
27.7.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.8 APAC
27.8.1 END-USER
27.8.2 PRODUCT
27.8.3 POOL TYPE
27.8.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
27.9.1 END-USER
27.9.2 PRODUCT
27.9.3 POOL TYPE
27.9.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.10 LATIN AMERICA
27.10.1 END-USER
27.10.2 PRODUCT
27.10.3 POOL TYPE
27.10.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
