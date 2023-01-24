Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is estimated to grow by USD 465.32 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market - Five forces

The global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (single cat and multi-cat).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Retail outlets help vendors retain existing customers as well as attract potential new customers, which can positively impact sales through the offline segment. These factors will, in turn, contribute to the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market.

North America is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the pet industry, the pet food industry, and the pet insurance industry has positively impacted the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in the region. Rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are also some of the key drivers.

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing awareness about safety concerns and animal allergies is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. Animals such as cats carry harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni and diseases such as cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several types of pollutants.

An automatic litter box cleans animal litter without human effort and eliminates foul smells and the spread of any diseases.

Thus, the growing awareness about safety concerns and animal allergies is expected to increase the demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth.

is driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth. The growing number of dual-income households has led to changes in lifestyles.

Pet owners prefer to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture, which is propelling the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes.

As a result, pet service providers are offering niche services to customers.

Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high purchase price and maintenance cost will challenge the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

will challenge the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period. Consumers incur high costs such as installation charges and other usage charges.

The cost inclusions associated with the use of automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes include monthly charges to Internet service providers; the cost of litter replacement filters and other replacement accessories; installation costs; and costs associated with protection, repair, and technological support.

These additional costs restrict the adoption of self-cleaning cat litter boxes in developing and underdeveloped economies.

These factors will impede the growth of the global automatic cat litter box market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors

Related Reports:

The pet accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13,243.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (dogs, cats, and others), product (pet toys and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The smart-connected pet collars market size is expected to increase by USD 816.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.47%. This report extensively covers smart-connected pet collars market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (dogs and cats), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 465.32 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

