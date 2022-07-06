Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market| Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market is USD 397.20 million. The report extensively covers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market segmentation by product (single-cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing awareness of safety issues and animal allergies is one of the major factors propelling growth in the market for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes. Due to their exposure to many types of pollution, many animals, including cats, are carriers of danger. Children, in particular, are particularly susceptible to contracting these diseases from people and other animals. Another reason driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share rise is the rising trend toward premiumization in pet care services.
However, the high purchase price and maintenance cost will be a major challenge for the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
Technavio. Read Sample Report Right Now!
Key Segment Analysis
The single-cat segment's market share rise in automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes will be strong. During the projected period, there will be a growth in demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes due to an increase in cat ownership, rising living standards, higher pet space requirements, and increased fondness for pets. The companies Automated Pet Care Products Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Cosmic Pet, Omega Paw Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. all sell automatic self-cleaning single-cat litter boxes. Suppliers in the global market for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are providing goods that include a chic and useful storage cabinet and hutch.
View the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments,
and regional opportunities in the report.
Vendor Insights
The Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Agropecuaria Aliar S.A.
- Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A
- FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES
- Guaicaramo S.A.S
- INGENIO CARMELITA S.A.
- Ingenio La Cabana SA
- ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A
- MANUELITA S A
- PALNORTE SAS
- The Grupo Daabon
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your
requirements. Speak to Analyst Now!
Related Reports:
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fencing Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 397.20 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.6 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Single-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Multi-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Automated Pet Care Products Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 ChillX Co.
- Exhibit 54: ChillX Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: ChillX Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: ChillX Co. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Cosmic Pet
- Exhibit 57: Cosmic Pet - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Cosmic Pet - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Cosmic Pet - Key offerings
- 11.6 iKuddle
- Exhibit 60: iKuddle - Overview
- Exhibit 61: iKuddle - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: iKuddle - Key offerings
- 11.7 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Omega Paw Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Omega Paw Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Omega Paw Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Omega Paw Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 PetNovations Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: PetNovations Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: PetNovations Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: PetNovations Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Radio Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Radio Systems Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article