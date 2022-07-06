Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market| Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing awareness of safety issues and animal allergies is one of the major factors propelling growth in the market for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes. Due to their exposure to many types of pollution, many animals, including cats, are carriers of danger. Children, in particular, are particularly susceptible to contracting these diseases from people and other animals. Another reason driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share rise is the rising trend toward premiumization in pet care services.

However, the high purchase price and maintenance cost will be a major challenge for the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. Read Sample Report Right Now!

Key Segment Analysis

The single-cat segment's market share rise in automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes will be strong. During the projected period, there will be a growth in demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes due to an increase in cat ownership, rising living standards, higher pet space requirements, and increased fondness for pets. The companies Automated Pet Care Products Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Cosmic Pet, Omega Paw Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. all sell automatic self-cleaning single-cat litter boxes. Suppliers in the global market for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes are providing goods that include a chic and useful storage cabinet and hutch.

View the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments,

and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Insights

The Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agropecuaria Aliar S.A.

Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A

FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES

Guaicaramo S.A.S

INGENIO CARMELITA S.A.

Ingenio La Cabana SA

ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A

MANUELITA S A

PALNORTE SAS

The Grupo Daabon

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Sample Report .

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your

requirements. Speak to Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fencing Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 397.20 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Single-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Multi-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Automated Pet Care Products Inc.

Exhibit 50: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 ChillX Co.

Exhibit 54: ChillX Co. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ChillX Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: ChillX Co. - Key offerings

11.5 Cosmic Pet

Exhibit 57: Cosmic Pet - Overview



Exhibit 58: Cosmic Pet - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Cosmic Pet - Key offerings

11.6 iKuddle

Exhibit 60: iKuddle - Overview



Exhibit 61: iKuddle - Product and service



Exhibit 62: iKuddle - Key offerings

11.7 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.

you pet products Co. Ltd. Exhibit 63: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Overview

you pet products Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Product and service

you pet products Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Omega Paw Inc.

Exhibit 66: Omega Paw Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Omega Paw Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Omega Paw Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 PetNovations Ltd.

Exhibit 69: PetNovations Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: PetNovations Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: PetNovations Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Radio Systems Corp.

Exhibit 72: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Radio Systems Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 75: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio