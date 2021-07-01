Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market in the Leisure Products Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

The growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Pet animals, including cats, are carriers of harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni and diseases such as cryptosporidiosis as they are more likely to be exposed to several kinds of pollutants. Also, furry animals such as cats can cause allergies such as dander in humans. Similarly, fleas, flu, ticks, and kennel coughs in cats increase the risk of allergies and asthma in people with weak immune systems. Hence, pet users are increasingly adopting automatic litter boxes that clean the litter without requiring human effort and eliminate the foul smell that can cause diseases. With growing awareness, the demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the working population segment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Increase in working population segment

The growth of various industries such as software, retailing, and manufacturing has increased the number of working individuals worldwide. This is increasing the purchasing power parity, which is boosting the adoption of pets and pet care products, including automatic self-cleaning cat-littering boxes. Also, a majority of the working population in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany own pets such as cats. Consumers in these countries prefer more advanced pet care products such as automatic self-cleaning littering boxes. Therefore, the increase in the working population worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat-littering box market during the forecast period.

"Increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems and the increase in pet ownership will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market by product (single-cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the pet industry, the pet food industry, and the pet insurance industry in the region.

