Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Recorded 5.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 - Growth, Trends & Key Players to 2025 - Exclusive Forecast Report by Technavio

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (single-cat and multi-cat), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is expected to increase by USD 397.2 million, at progressing a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is another factor supporting the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth. With the growing number of dual-income households, the lifestyle of people has changed immensely. People are considering their pets as a part of their family and are willing to spend on several pet care services that are considered a luxury by mass customers. Thus, pet owners are increasingly transforming into premium service buyers to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture. This factor extensively propels the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes among pet care service providers. The concept of pet parents has also been on the rise, especially among childless or single parents. Most pet owners prefer premium pet care services for their pets, which is significantly encouraging pet service providers to offer niche services to their customers' pets.
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio report extensively covers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market segmentation by product (single-cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth by the single-cat segment will be significant for revenue generation. An increase in cat ownership, the rise in living standards, increased space needs of pets, and the increased affection toward pets lead to the increased demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes during the forecast period.
- Regional Segment: 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising online sales, increase in pet ownership, adoption of smart pet care devices, advances in technology, and easy access to automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes will facilitate the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Major Growth Drivers
The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies
- Increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems
- Increase in working population segment
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Vendor Analysis
The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. among others.
- Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - The company offers automatic self-cleaning cat litter box products Litter-Robot 3 Connect and Litter-Robot 3.
Reasons to Buy Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors
|
Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 397.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.14
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., and Automated Pet Care Products Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.6 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Single-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Multi-cat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Automated Pet Care Products Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Automated Pet Care Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 ChillX Co.
- Exhibit 54: ChillX Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: ChillX Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: ChillX Co. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Cosmic Pet
- Exhibit 57: Cosmic Pet - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Cosmic Pet - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Cosmic Pet - Key offerings
- 11.6 iKuddle
- Exhibit 60: iKuddle - Overview
- Exhibit 61: iKuddle - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: iKuddle - Key offerings
- 11.7 Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Omega Paw Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Omega Paw Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Omega Paw Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Omega Paw Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 PetNovations Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: PetNovations Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: PetNovations Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: PetNovations Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Radio Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Radio Systems Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
