Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Recorded 5.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 - Growth, Trends & Key Players to 2025 - Exclusive Forecast Report by Technavio

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (single-cat and multi-cat), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market size is expected to increase by USD 397.2 million, at progressing a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services is another factor supporting the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share growth. With the growing number of dual-income households, the lifestyle of people has changed immensely. People are considering their pets as a part of their family and are willing to spend on several pet care services that are considered a luxury by mass customers. Thus, pet owners are increasingly transforming into premium service buyers to provide their pets with the best services available, owing to the growing pet humanization culture. This factor extensively propels the demand for automatic self-cleaning multi-cat litter boxes among pet care service providers. The concept of pet parents has also been on the rise, especially among childless or single parents. Most pet owners prefer premium pet care services for their pets, which is significantly encouraging pet service providers to offer niche services to their customers' pets.