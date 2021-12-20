Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market to Record 5.14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., and Cosmic Pet emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Size is expected to increase by USD 397.20 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of almost 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 46% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes in North America. The market will witness faster growth in North America than in other regions during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is concentrated. The growing competition in the market is driving vendors to invest heavily in infrastructural developments. Vendors are adopting automation in manufacturing to reduce labor costs and enhance production capabilities. Some vendors are focusing on new product launches and forming strategic alliances with other vendors to stay competitive in the market.

Automated Pet Care Products Inc.: In November 2020, the company partnered with PetPeople for the first-ever in-store Litter-Robot retail experience. In January 2020, the company launched Feeder-Robot, a Wi-Fi-enabled automatic cat feeder.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.: In October 2020, the company acquired Armitage Pet Care Ltd., a treat and toy company for pets. Again in April 2021, the company acquired Rejuvenate, a leading household cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products company.

Regional Market Outlook

The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The region is creating immense growth opportunities for market players. The growth of the pet industry, pet food industry, and pet insurance industry has positively impacted the growth of the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market in North America. Also, the yearly increase in live animal purchases in the region is contributing to the market's growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Driver:

Growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies:

Cats are more likely to be exposed to several kinds of pollutants. They also carry harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni and diseases such as cryptosporidiosis. Furry animals such as cats can cause allergies such as dander in humans. Besides, fleas, flu, ticks, and kennel coughs in cats increase the risk of allergies and asthma in people with weaker immune systems. With growing awareness of such diseases, the demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes is increasing among pet parents. Automatic litter boxes can clean the litter without requiring human effort and eliminate the foul smell that can cause diseases. During the forecast period, the demand for such products is expected to increase with the increasing number of pet adoptions, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Trend:

Increase in working population segment:

The global growth in software, retailing, and manufacturing industries has increased the number of working individuals worldwide. This is increasing the purchasing power parity, which has increased the adoption of pets and pet care products. In developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany, a majority of the working population own pets such as cats. Consumers in these countries exhibit high demand for more advanced pet care products. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat-littering box market during the forecast period.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 397.20 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

