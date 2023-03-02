Automatic Soap Dispenser Market is Set to Reach $986.8 Million by 2028; IoT & Smart Bathrooms Re-Shaping the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automatic soap dispenser market will grow at a CAGR of 10.48% from 2022-2028.

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market

Browse in-depth TOC on Automatic Soap Dispenser Market

407 – Pages

258 - Tables

167 - Charts

Increasing demand for smart bathroom solutions, IoT revolutionizing automatic soap dispensers, expansion of the real estate and hospitality industry, and the onset of covid-19 are significant factors driving the automatic soap dispenser market. The automatic soap dispenser market is witnessing increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporations, and various government agencies and militaries. The demand for automatic soap dispensers from such markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and education markets.

AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 986.80 Million Market Size (2022) USD 542.71 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 10.48 % Market Size by Shipments (2028) 23.36 Million Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Sensor, Mount, Dispense, End-Users, Distribution Channel, Refill Method, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Key Company Profiles: American Specialties, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Bradley Corporation, Euronics, GOJO Industries, and Kimberly-Clark Other Prominent Vendors: 3M, Ableman International, Accent Controls, Askon Hygiene Products, Brightwell Dispensers, BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD., Cera Sanitaryware, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Dihour, Dreumex, Ecolab, Essity, FontanaShowers, Hokwang Industries, Hi-Genie, Hypuz, Jaquar Group, JVD Group, Kohler, Kutol, Lovair, MARC Systems, Newell Brands, Palmer Fixture, PHS Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Revensa, Toshi Automatic Systems, Toto, Saraya, Secura, Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares, Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology, Simplehuman, Sloan Valve Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Stern Engineering, Terramica, and VOLI

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES:

The surge in Demand for Smart Bathroom Solutions

In the modern era of technology, humans have become excessively dependent on new technological advances to make their lives easier and more convenient. Various technological advances have been integrated with bathroom and kitchen designs. The shift toward automation and introduction of smart bathrooms and kitchens have revolutionized the bathroom and kitchen segment. Some countries plan to upgrade their cities with complete digitalization solutions, especially in the case of smart cities under the National Smart Cities Mission. Developing countries such as India are largely investing in smart cities. Governments are monitoring hygiene practices among people using automatic soap dispensers in public toilets, including offices, airports, and others. This is helping countries frame new laws regarding hand hygiene, helping to handle outbreaks and pandemics.

IoT Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers:

Vendors in the global automatic soap dispenser market are integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in their products to provide consumers with a sanitary no-touch experience without any spillage of water and soap solution. Such smart automatic soap dispensers offer more benefits to users, such as ensuring proper handwashing for 20 seconds per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT has been accepted widely as it gives a premium feel and helps maintain exceptional levels of hand hygiene. The latest IoT-based automatic soap dispensers are equipped with communication devices to track usage and detect issues and sensors programmed to dispense the hand wash liquid in a precise quantity.

In 2021, Xiaomi launched Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, an IoT-based soap dispenser that uses a low-noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam.

that uses a low-noise motor and an infrared sensor to dispense soap foam. In 2020, TOTO, one of the key players in the automatic soap dispenser market, launched IoT-based soap dispensers specifically designed for smart washroom solutions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Hygiene was a personal preference for many people before the COVID-19 outbreak. Nevertheless, there was a change in hygiene practices following the outbreak as it became more obvious how important hand hygiene was for everyone worldwide. Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to several countries, leading to millions of cases. The infected individuals usually get symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, and breathlessness. This virus is transmitted via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. After the initial outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic spread to several regions worldwide, positively impacting the demand for sensor-based automatic soap dispensers at an exponential rate.

PROMINENT VENDORS

American Specialties

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Bradley Corporation

Euronics

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

3M

Ableman International

Accent Controls

Askon Hygiene Products

Brightwell Dispensers

BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD.

Cera Sanitaryware

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Essity

FontanaShowers

Hokwang Industries

Hi-Genie

Hypuz

Jaquar Group

JVD Group

Kohler

Kutol

Lovair

MARC Systems

Newell Brands

Palmer Fixture

PHS Group

Reckitt Benckiser

Revensa

Toshi Automatic Systems

Toto

Saraya

Secura

Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology

Simplehuman

Sloan Valve Company

Spartan Chemical Company

Stern Engineering

Terramica

VOLI

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Sensor

Passive Infrared

Radar

Photo

Mount

Wall Mounted

Countertop

Dispense

Liquid

Foam

Spray

End-Users

Commercial

Hospitality

Residential

Healthcare

Corporate Spaces

Education

Government

Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Refill Method

Open

Cartridge

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Turkey

