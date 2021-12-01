Automatic Soap Dispenser Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,574.02 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global automatic soap dispenser market report.

The automatic soap dispenser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.46% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the automatic soap dispenser market. Many public assembling points were installed with the automatic soap dispensers. Especially in the airports, railway stations, hospital entrances, and more. This largely increased the demand for the automatic soap dispenser usage. Passive infrared segment dominated the sensors segment in the market. The infrared sensors which are very light and easily installable, with long lasting function and low power consumption has increased the adoption of infrared sensors-based devices in the market. Healthcare settings dominated the automatic soap dispenser market share. Many hospitals started installing the automatic soap dispensers in the ICUs, operation theatres to maintain the high hygiene standards of the healthcare professionals. Especially when treating the highly infectious disease patients. Wall mounted automatic soap dispensers dominated the mount type market. Increasing trend of smart washrooms, largely drive the architects to install the wall type automatic soap dispensers. This segment is expected to grow at an incremental growth rate of more than USD 400 million . North America region dominated the market by regional segment. Due to the increased awareness regarding the hand hygiene, better economical affordability. This region had incremental growth rate of more than USD 250 million .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by sensor, mount, refill, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 40 other vendors

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market – Segmentation

With the various advantages such as higher reliability and lesser price, these are increasingly being preferred in touchless technologies in the restroom and kitchen areas. The passive infrared sensor helps in detecting the infrared energy emitted by an individual's body heat. These sensors are expected to fluctuate as and when the user's hands are placed in the proximity or vicinity of the sensor.

Automatic soap dispensers offer a reduction in the spread of germs via transmission from highly touched surfaces. Fuss-free, easy, and convenient usage are the factors that are being focused upon by the various automatic soap dispenser vendors. These products are touchless in nature, thereby posing to be beneficial as a sanitary addition to restrooms and kitchen.

Some vendors design automatic soap dispensers according to specific refill types, such as foam soap dispensers, liquid soap dispensers, spray soap dispensers, and more. In places that demand a very high level of hygiene, the spray model is used as it sprays soap to the entire hand in the required concentrations.

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market by Sensor

Radar

Photo

Passive infrared

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market by Mount

Wall Mounted

Countertop

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market by Refill

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Hospitality

Corporate Space

Education

Government & Defense

Industrial

Others

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market – Dynamics

Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser segment are connecting IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary no-touch experience without any spillage of water and soap solution. This has enabled more benefits to users, such as ensuring that people wash their hands properly for 20 seconds as per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT is accepted widely as it not only gives a premium feel but also helps maintain top-notch hygiene. The latest IoT-automatic soap dispensers are designed with sensors that will dispense the hand wash liquid in the precise quantity as programmed in the device. This is seen as a 100% safe method to handle the device, and very minimal wastage of resources takes place. A large number of devices are connected securely with the help of local Wi-Fi networks and share the data to the internet frequently. IoT-connected devices share information regarding the consumable levels, frequency of use, and other information, which benefits end-users.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Smart Bathroom Solutions

Expansion of the Real Estate & Hospitality Industry

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Prevalence of E-Commerce Platforms

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market – Geography

The demand for automatic soap dispensers is high in the North American region due to various factors such as an increase in the prevalence of HAIs and increasing hygiene standards among the people. North America is one of the most developed regions with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The political dynamics of countries in the region pose stability, which, in turn, portrays a favorable environment for businesses in the region. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the US CDC reported the flu season in 2018 to be the worst in this decade and asked people to take extra precautions with infectious diseases. Further, the spread of the virus across the entire nation has resulted in heightened sales of hygiene-based products such as automatic soap dispensers and sanitizer usage. North America is one of the most developed regions with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The political dynamics of the countries in the region pose stability, which, in turn, portrays a favorable environment for businesses in the region.

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Nordic Countries

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India



Philippines



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

Major Vendors

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Euronics

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Other Prominent Vendors

Ableman International

Accent Controls

American Specialities

Askon Hygiene Products

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Bradley

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar

Cera Sanitaryware

Deb (SC Johnson)

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Essity

FontanaShowers

Hokwang Industries

Hi-Genie

Hypuz

Jaquar Group

JVD Group

Kohler

Kutol

Lovair

MARC Systems

Newell Brands

Palmer Fixture

PHS Group

Revensa

Toshi Automatic Systems

Toto

Saraya

Secura

Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology

Simplehuman

Sloan Valve Company

Spartan Chemical Company

Stern Engineering

Terramica

VOLI

