Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market to record USD 619.69 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 619.69 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe increased adoption of automatic stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period. The increase in healthcare expenditure is fostering the growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market in North America. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Free Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market is driven by increasing life expectancy, increase in chronic conditions, and the development of innovative digital technologies.

The market in focus is driven by the increased demand for stairlifts due to an aging population. However, High costs associated with climbing wheelchairs may hinder market growth might hamper market growth. Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is concentrated and competitive in nature. The market includes companies of varying sizes. Some companies are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. The need for high initial investments and the difficulties in adapting to the regulatory scenario of the sector limit the entry of new entrants into the market. Increasing competition among manufacturers may compel them to reduce their product prices, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is segmented as below:

Mobility Type

Manual



Powered

The demand for manual stair climbing wheelchairs is expected to grow in both developed and developing countries, owing to the rapid technological advancement and the support of the governments of various countries. Technological advances will help companies reduce the cost of manual stair climbing wheelchairs during the forecast period, which will, in turn, increase sales of manual stair climbing wheelchairs.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market is expanding significantly in North America. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the substantial presence of key companies like AmeriGlide and Bruno, the rise in awareness campaigns for safe patient handling, and the high cost of healthcare.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic stair climbing wheelchair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic stair climbing wheelchair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic stair climbing wheelchair market vendors

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 619.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AATGB, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baronmead International, BFree Technology Ltd., Caterwil LLC, Designboom, Harmar Mobility LLC, OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., Vin Grace Co., and Acorn Stairlifts Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mobility Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mobility Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Mobility Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Mobility Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mobility Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Mobility Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Mobility Type

5.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powered - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powered - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Mobility Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Mobility Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AATGB

Exhibit 89: AATGB - Overview



Exhibit 90: AATGB - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AATGB - Key offerings

10.4 Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Exhibit 92: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Acorn Stairlifts Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 ANTANO GROUP S.R.L.

Exhibit 95: ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. - Overview



Exhibit 96: ANTANO GROUP S.R.L. - Key offerings

10.6 Baronmead International

Exhibit 97: Baronmead International - Overview



Exhibit 98: Baronmead International - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Baronmead International - Key offerings

10.7 BFree Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 100: BFree Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: BFree Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: BFree Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Caterwil LLC

Exhibit 103: Caterwil LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Caterwil LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Caterwil LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Designboom

Exhibit 106: Designboom - Overview



Exhibit 107: Designboom - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Designboom - Key offerings

10.10 Harmar Mobility LLC

Exhibit 109: Harmar Mobility LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Harmar Mobility LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Harmar Mobility LLC - Key news



Exhibit 112: Harmar Mobility LLC - Key offerings

10.11 OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 113: OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 114: OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: OSTRICH MOBILITY INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

10.12 Vin Grace Co.

Exhibit 116: Vin Grace Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Vin Grace Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

