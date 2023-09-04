Automatic Transfer Switches Market to grow by USD 286.02 million from 2022 to 2027 | The continuous growth of uninterrupted power applications drives the market - Techanavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic transfer switches market size is estimated to grow by USD 286.02 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The continuous growth of uninterrupted power applications is notably driving the market growth. The growing energy demand, coupled with expanding populations and ageing power infrastructures, has escalated the pressure on power grids, resulting in widespread power outages in numerous countries. These outages not only disrupt end-users but also undermine the profitability of utility sectors and exacerbate the disparity between power supply and demand. Consequently, the escalating occurrences of power disruptions have spurred the heightened adoption of backup power generators across industrial, commercial, and residential domains. In the face of power grid failures, automatic transfer switches play a pivotal role by seamlessly transitioning power supply from the utility feed to on-site backup generators. This surge in demand for dependable and efficient backup power sources, including generators and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, in response to unforeseen power interruptions and voltage fluctuations, is expected to positively influence the growth trajectory of the automatic transfer switches market throughout the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co. Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers automatic transfer switches such as TruONE ATS, Zenith T-series, GTX Series.

Market Dynamics

Trends

The growing popularity of microgrid networks is an emerging market trend. A microgrid is a scaled-down version of the traditional power grid, designed to generate, distribute, and regulate electricity for consumers within a smaller geographical area. Operating similarly to the conventional grid, a microgrid can function independently during central grid outages by isolating its own generation loads through the utilization of automatic transfer switches. The adoption of microgrids has been on the rise, driven by the conventional grid's limitations in meeting the growing electricity demand. The surge in commercial and residential units in rural regions has further strained utility resources, necessitating innovative solutions. To address energy requirements in remote locations, governments in various countries are offering incentives to promote renewable energy generation and the implementation of microgrids. This supportive environment is expected to boost the growth of the automatic transfer switches market throughout the forecast period.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Automatic Transfer Switches Market is segmented as below:

Type

Open Transition



Closed Transition



Static Transfer Switch



Others

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The open transition segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Open transition transfer switches play a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during utility outages or surges. The demand for open transition ATS is expected to rise significantly, consequently fueling the expansion of the global automatic transfer switches market in the forecast period. These devices are integral in power systems as they facilitate the seamless transfer of electrical loads between power sources, especially during power disruptions or abnormal conditions. Given the increasing reliance on technology across diverse industries, continuous power supply is essential for maintaining seamless operations, safeguarding data, and ensuring system dependability. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic transfer switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic transfer switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the automatic transfer switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automatic transfer switches market, vendors

Table of contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by End-user Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

