Automatic Transmission Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Automatic Transmission Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the global automatic transmission market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automatic transmission market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive transmission during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the global automatic transmission market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automatic transmission market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the global automatic transmission market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global automatic transmission market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of transmission type, vehicle, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive electronics control management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automatic transmission market. Key players in the market include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, JATCO Ltd. Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, EXEDY Corporation, GKN PLC, and WABCO. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints. The market for automatic transmission is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe.



The report provides the estimated market size of automatic transmission for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of automatic transmission has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based on key transmission type and vehicle for regional segments of the global automatic transmission market. Market size and forecast for each major transmission type, and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We have reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global automatic transmission market has been segmented as follows:



Global Automatic Transmission Market, by Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)



Global Automatic Transmission Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

UV

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV



Global Automatic Transmission Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



