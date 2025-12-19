Automatic Trap Company’s TerraTrap™ GS Named a Top-10 New Product at World Ag Expo®

The first-of-its-kind TerraTrap GS is a humane, non-toxic, multi-kill system engineered by veteran California pest-control operators and proven effective on both California Ground Squirrels and Richardson Ground Squirrels.

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic Trap Company , a U.S.-based innovator in humane, non-toxic, and high-performance pest-control solutions, today announced that its TerraTrap™ GS Ground Squirrel Trap has been selected as one of this year's Top-10 New Products at World Ag Expo®, the world's largest annual agricultural exposition.

World Ag Expo® will be held February 10–12, 2026, in Tulare, California, where Top-10 New Product winners are highlighted throughout the show and recognized by industry professionals from around the globe. The competition recognizes breakthrough innovations that deliver measurable value to growers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals.

The TerraTrap GS was selected for its unique combination of humane dispatch, operational efficiency, and environmentally responsible design, addressing one of agriculture's most persistent pest challenges.

"Being named a Top-10 New Product at World Ag Expo is a powerful validation of the work our team has put into solving a real problem for farmers and land managers," said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. "Ground squirrels cause millions of dollars in crop damage every year, and producers have been asking for a solution that is effective, humane, and does not rely on poisons. TerraTrap GS delivers on all three. This recognition reinforces our belief that agriculture does not have to choose between productivity and environmental responsibility. With TerraTrap GS, we are giving growers a highly effective solution that aligns with modern stewardship standards."

Engineered by veteran California pest-control operators, the TerraTrap GS is a humane, non-toxic, multi-kill system proven effective against both California Ground Squirrels and Richardson Ground Squirrels. The system is designed to mimic the look and feel of a natural rock, encouraging cautious, highly visual ground squirrels to approach and tunnel into the device—dramatically improving engagement and strike rates compared to exposed or artificial traps.

At the core of the TerraTrap GS is a CO₂-powered, self-resetting kill unit capable of delivering up to 18 instant, humane kills per cartridge. After each strike, the system automatically resets and releases the animal, allowing local scavengers to remove it naturally—significantly reducing labor and maintenance requirements over time.

The TerraTrap GS also offers multiple operational advantages, including non-toxic pest control with no secondary poisoning risk, instant humane dispatch, multi-kill efficiency, low maintenance through scavenger removal, and flexible lure options such as in-shell peanuts, wildlife feed, nuts, or seeds.

World Ag Expo® is the world's largest annual agricultural exposition, featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors and welcoming tens of thousands of attendees from over 70 countries. The event showcases the latest innovations in agriculture, technology, and equipment. Visit https://www.worldagexpo.com/ to learn more.

Established in 2016, Automatic Trap Company's vision is to eliminate the preventable suffering of rodents - and we feel we are one step closer with every trap we ship. Sadly, the three most common ways to kill rodents - glue traps, snap traps, and poison - are incredibly cruel. Glue traps are an inhumane and unnecessary way to end a rodent's life. Snap traps often fail to kill quickly, and they only work on either rats or mice. Poison results in a slow, painful death and exposes other wildlife, such as predator birds, to the same harm. At Automatic Trap, we are breaking the cycle of inhumane and harmful rodent control. We offer pragmatic solutions that eliminate rodents in the most humane and efficient way possible. Visit https://www.automatictrap.com to learn more.

