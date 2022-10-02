Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2026, Increasing Penetration Of Industry 4.0 Across the Globe to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automatic voltage stabilizer market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 Bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors promoting the growth of the automatic voltage stabilizer market is the expanding use of Industry 4.0 globally. Industries like food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, pharmaceuticals, and others are starting to adopt Industry 4.0. Several sectors are also embracing process automation since technology requires less manual labor and promotes greater productivity, effectiveness, dependability, and safety.

Voltage stabilizers are a fundamental part of every intelligent industrial machinery because their distinct solutions give the machinery the functionality it needs. Therefore, the market is anticipated to have favorable growth over the course of the projected period as Business 4.0 continues to delve further into various industry verticals. However, factors such as the threat from refurbished and counterfeit products will challenge market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Automatic Voltage Stabilizer Market Vendors

The automatic voltage stabilizer market report is segmented by Type (Single phase automatic voltage stabilizers and Three phase automatic voltage stabilizers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd.: The company provides flexibility and productivity for operations through the combination of robotics and machine automation.

ABB Ltd.: The company provides flexibility and productivity for operations through the combination of robotics and machine automation.

Ashley Edison International Ltd.: The company offers variable transformers, AC power line transformers, voltage stabilizers, and frequency converters.

Ashley Edison International Ltd.: The company offers variable transformers, AC power line transformers, voltage stabilizers, and frequency converters.

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services that are primarily produced and sold in North and America.

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services that are primarily produced and sold in North and America.

General Electric Co: The company offers a range of technologies and solutions related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, high voltage equipment, power generation services, and digital solutions.

General Electric Co: The company offers a range of technologies and solutions related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, high voltage equipment, power generation services, and digital solutions.

Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers power backup solutions, voltage solutions, solar energy, wires and cables, circuit protection devices, and healthcare.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

