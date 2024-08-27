Automatically Extract and Digitize Data from Paperwork with the New WeInfuse and Tennr Integration

WeInfuse and Tennr are building a seamless integration to automate data extraction from faxes and paperwork for infusion providers across the country.

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S., and Tennr, healthcare's end- to-end artificial intelligence (AI) automation platform, announce the integration of their platforms.

WeInfuse and Tennr are creating an industry-leading integration to automate the digitization of paperwork and faxes.

This new integration gives WeInfuse users the ability to leverage Tennr's Language Models and complete automation platform. Tennr's solution automatically extracts and structures data from all the different kinds of documents that move in and out of a typical practice such as faxes. Through the integration, infusion providers will be able to automatically create orders and populate the relevant data within WeInfuse. This integration drives efficiency and drastically reduces the time and expense associated with manual data entry, back and forth with providers and the time it takes to go from script to seat. Tennr's core language model, RaeLM has set the standard for complex reading and reasoning capabilities across healthcare documents with accuracy benchmarks, outperforming humans and all publicly usable models like GPT4 and Claude Opus.

"WeInfuse has worked tirelessly to build innovative features and partner with best-in- class technology platforms to simplify workflows for infusion providers," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "This integration with Tennr will continue our commitment to advancing technology for our valued clients."

Both WeInfuse and Tennr share a common mission: to ease the administrative burdens on healthcare providers by providing innovative, intuitive software solutions that automate otherwise manual processes and streamline workflows. WeInfuse and Tennr clients can focus more time on their patients and provide the best care possible.

"Anyone who runs a practice knows that whenever a patient is going anywhere, there's all this back and forth and operational waste that leads to expensive mistakes with insurance, slow processes, and unhappy referring providers. We started Tennr over three years ago knowing that the kind of specialized language models you'd need to actually automate a lot of this work just weren't being built," said Tennr CEO Trey Holterman. "Integrating so tightly with the WeInfuse platform just makes it that much easier to get Tennr into the hands of infusion providers that know how to turn it into operational efficiency and better patient experiences."

About Tennr

Tennr automates manual work for healthcare organizations. Tennr's document reasoning model (RaeLLM™ 7B—trained on 6M+ documents) reads, reasons, and responds to paperwork with a 97% human auto-approved rate, so healthcare teams can save patients, not PDFs.

To learn more, visit tennr.com .

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers over 875 infusion centers across the country. Backed by decades of experience, WeInfuse consulting services guide clients through the dynamic infusion landscape.

WeInfuse has expanded its software platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout, and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.

To learn more, visit weinfuse.com .

SOURCE WeInfuse