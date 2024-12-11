Automating contracts helped Oneflow customers reclaim 4 hours a week to achieve more with less

With over 4,000 paying customers spanning 41 countries, Oneflow is solidifying its position as a must-have tool for driving efficiency with automated contract workflows.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneflow (Stockholm: ONEF) builds a contract automation SaaS platform to help businesses digitalize the traditional way of working with contracts. Oneflow's growing impact in the contract management space for the enterprise segment, mid-sized companies and also small businesses across the globe is evident with the new milestones.

Rising trend in integrating contracts into existing ecosystem

Oneflow helped users reclaim 4 hours a week with automated contract workflow (PRNewsfoto/Oneflow)

A rising trend in integrating contract workflows into existing CRM systems such as HubSpot, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365, as well as other recruitment platforms such as Teamtailor, Jobylon, and Intelliplan, also points to Oneflow's expanding role in enhancing operational efficiency for organizations.

Automation enables businesses to achieve more with less

A recent customer survey proves solid efficiency gains achieved with Oneflow. Addressing the growing need for businesses to "do more with less", Oneflow users reported reclaiming an average of 16.7 hours per month, or 4 hours per week, thanks to automated contract workflows. This allows businesses to refocus on strategic priorities without increasing resource costs, effectively "earning back" the time that would otherwise be lost to manual processes.

For professionals across sales, HR, and legal departments, automated workflows mean focusing on higher-value tasks rather than administrative bottlenecks.

Sales can close deals faster with personalized proposals and real-time insights synced with their CRM

HR can instantly send offers to candidates without having to lose momentum in the hiring process

Legal can simplify contract reviews and approvals, ensuring compliance while reducing delays in the negotiation process

Immediate value recognition

The survey also found that 50% of Oneflow customers recognized these benefits immediately after adopting the platform, underscoring its ease of use and quick return on investment.

A must-have in business operations

"These trends and numbers demonstrate how contract management tools like Oneflow are shaping modern business practices," said Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow. "By not having to deal with legacy processes that slow you down, companies can work smarter by focusing on higher-value activities, achieving more with less."

As Oneflow continues to expand, it remains focused on developing intuitive functionalities that address the complexities of contract management while maintaining simplicity for its users.

About Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577532/Oneflow.jpg

