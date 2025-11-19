Automation Alley announces 2026 Integr8 Roundtable Series focused on the technologies redefining manufacturing

Six curated roundtables will explore AI, data, automation and global manufacturing trends – with workforce transformation integrated across all topics

TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Alley, Michigan's Digital Transformation Insight Center, today announced its 2026 Integr8 Series featuring six thought-provoking roundtables focused on the technologies, strategies and global forces shaping the future of digital transformation.

Building on the success of prior years, the 2026 Integr8 Series will convene global leaders and innovators from manufacturing, technology, academia and government to tackle the most pressing challenges in digital transformation. Each discussion will integrate a deep exploration of workforce impact, recognizing that technology adoption and workforce evolution are inseparable in today's manufacturing landscape.

"The pace of transformation is accelerating as artificial intelligence, automation and data converge to reshape how manufacturers think, design and produce," said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO. "Our 2026 Integr8 Series will explore how these forces are not just redefining technology itself but also redefining the workforce and global dynamics of manufacturing. By bringing together leaders who are shaping the future, we're helping Michigan and our partners worldwide stay at the forefront of this revolution."

2026 Integr8 Roundtable Series

Each roundtable will generate a companion playbook summarizing key insights and strategies from the discussion. The 2026 series includes:

February – Vibe Manufacturing: Where AI Meets Additive

Exploring the convergence of artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing and how "Vibe Manufacturing" is shaping the next generation of production.

Exploring the convergence of artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing and how "Vibe Manufacturing" is shaping the next generation of production.

Examining how manufacturers can move from data overload to actionable insight through smarter, connected systems.





Examining how manufacturers can move from data overload to actionable insight through smarter, connected systems.

Addressing how AI and automation are transforming the nature of work and what it means for future talent pipelines.





Addressing how AI and automation are transforming the nature of work and what it means for future talent pipelines.

Discussing how manufacturers can remain agile and competitive amid shifting trade dynamics and geopolitical uncertainty.





Discussing how manufacturers can remain agile and competitive amid shifting trade dynamics and geopolitical uncertainty.

Highlighting how companies are successfully integrating automation across complex multi-tiered supply chains.





Highlighting how companies are successfully integrating automation across complex multi-tiered supply chains.

Focusing on practical, scalable approaches to protect connected factories from evolving cyber threats.

Roundtable participation will be limited so that attendees are better able to participate in meaningful discussions. Manufacturers of all sizes as well as companies within the technology, government, academia and professional services industries are encouraged to request an invitation to be considered. Companies can find the full agenda with full descriptions of each roundtable and request an invitation at https://integr8series.com/.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

The 2026 Integr8 Series offers a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their thought leadership and elevate their brand visibility among manufacturing and technology leaders. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available for each roundtable, providing sponsors with direct engagement with key decision-makers and positioning their organizations as leaders in digital transformation.

To explore sponsorship opportunities for each roundtable, visit https://integr8series.com/sponsorship/ or contact Automation Alley at [email protected].

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

