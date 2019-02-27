Automation and AI Disrupt Digital Business Transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence are changing the way digital business transformation vendors across the Americas are delivering services to their enterprise clients, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Pan America finds enterprise clients looking for digital business transformation providers to help them automate IT functions. Many vendors are providing a high degree of automation while also delivering specialized services, including efficiency prioritization, dynamic response and provisioning, and security, based on a customer's needs, the report said.

Many digital business transformation providers are developing intellectual property, including tools and as-a-service offerings, using analytics, automation, AI and cognitive computing, the report adds. These new services are disrupting providers that previously relied on offering low prices for labor-intensive services to remain competitive.

The growing number of automated services means an enterprise client looking for a digital transformation vendor has more to consider than the skills and processes offered, said Rajib Datta, partner, ISG Americas. "The evaluation of vendors now includes what kind of bots, AI, machine learning and cognitive technologies are provided," Datta said. "Service companies are becoming business providers rather than technical support providers."

The report notes the emergence of digital transformation ecosystems, with leading providers forming alliances to offer a comprehensive package of services that is more valuable than separate offerings. Leading providers "each have more value if they work together and less value if broken apart," Datta said.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Pan America evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers delivering services in at least three of the 17 Pan American (North, Central and South American) countries included in the report. Providers are evaluated across seven quadrants: Enabling the Customer Journey, Digital Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformational Platforms (PaaS), Digital Transformational Services (XaaS), Digital Product Creation and Customization, Digital Continuous Delivery and Blockchain as a Service.

The report names Cognizant and IBM as leaders in all seven quadrants, while Accenture is a leader in six. DXC Technology and Wipro are leaders in three quadrants, and Softtek, Stefanini and Tech Mahindra are leaders in two. Leaders in one quadrant are Atos, Salesforce and TCS.

A customized version of the report is available from Stefanini.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Pan America is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

