Automation Anywhere Accelerates RPA Adoption with New Resources for Citizen Developers and Seasoned Automation Experts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today introduced a new RPA Maturity Assessment tool, along with expanded training and other resources, to simplify how automation teams, business leaders, and citizen developers adopt, deploy, and scale intelligent automation.

The new maturity assessment tool provides a customized report that identifies opportunities to scale intelligent automation more quickly and effectively. It also evaluates program maturity and provides recommendations to improve RPA programs by uncovering and eliminating barriers to adoption.

The free tool assesses program maturity in four key areas: vision and strategy, process and measurement, organization and people, and architecture and technology. It is available by clicking here.

Automation Anywhere today also introduced a powerful suite of learning and support resources for the company's cloud-native, AI-powered Automation 360 platform, which has accelerated the deployment of nearly three million software bots and which ranks as the world's top public cloud RPA platform with a 54% market share.

These resources enable customer success at every step of their automation journey and include:

Customer Journey Map and Guide , accessible by customers on Automation Anywhere's A-People portal, which outlines the most efficient path to success, along with key milestones to implement RPA. Customers are given a detailed map to guide them through their automation journey, complete with step-by-step instructions and links to resources to help them achieve maximum value quickly.

, accessible by customers on Automation Anywhere's A-People portal, which outlines the most efficient path to success, along with key milestones to implement RPA. Customers are given a detailed map to guide them through their automation journey, complete with step-by-step instructions and links to resources to help them achieve maximum value quickly. Citizen Developer Role in Automation 360 that offers a dedicated software license for organizations to confidently leverage business subject matter experts to create and run bots on their own desktops, while still providing automation oversight. With this new role automation centers of excellence can maintain full control over their Automation 360 platform while empowering citizen developers to build, use, and share automation within guardrails set by administrators.

that offers a dedicated software license for organizations to confidently leverage business subject matter experts to create and run bots on their own desktops, while still providing automation oversight. With this new role automation centers of excellence can maintain full control over their Automation 360 platform while empowering citizen developers to build, use, and share automation within guardrails set by administrators. A+ Accelerator Citizen Development Program that features a series of turnkey professional services to prepare automation leaders to embrace citizen development by helping them establish federated operating policies, procedures, and standards to confidently expand automation across their business.

that features a series of turnkey professional services to prepare automation leaders to embrace citizen development by helping them establish federated operating policies, procedures, and standards to confidently expand automation across their business. Citizen Developer Practitioner Training that offers both online and live, virtual instructor-led self-paced training for citizen developers with minimal coding experience, enabling them to learn how to improve their own productivity by building bots to automate tasks.

"Our vision is to help every organization focus on more meaningful, creative endeavors that delight customers and grow the business. They can only do that by deferring manual, repetitive tasks and processes to software bots, freeing up time for innovation," said Prince Kohli, CTO of Automation Anywhere. "With these new resources introduced today, we can empower every employee across the organization – from automation leaders to citizen developers – to leverage RPA, helping us move closer to realizing this goal."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience, and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first marketplace with more than 1,300 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

