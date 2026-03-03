Automation Anywhere and EvolutIA Deliver Next-Generation AI Agents that Reason and Decide for Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced a partnership with EvolutIA, an AI-driven intelligent automation consultancy. EvolutIA has chosen Automation Anywhere's APA platform to build AI systems for their clients that can execute tasks and understand context, make decisions, and produce results without constant human oversight.

The collaboration combines EvolutIA's consulting expertise with Automation Anywhere's platform capabilities. Under the partnership, EvolutIA will use Automation Anywhere's technology as the foundation for client projects, while Automation Anywhere gains a specialized implementation partner to help enterprises deploy advanced AI automation solutions.

This partnership allows EvolutIA to deliver automation solutions to their clients in days rather than months. Instead of just following pre-programmed steps, these AI systems can understand what's happening, adapt to changes, and work toward specific business goals.

EvolutIA chose Automation Anywhere's APA platform because of its Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), which is the key technology that allows enterprises to manage and coordinate complex AI actions to build truly self-managing and outcome-driven processes.

"Automation Anywhere's APA platform gives us the intelligence layer we've been waiting for," said Chris Thilburg, CEO of EvolutIA. "This collaboration accelerates our mission to bring true enterprise autonomy to our clients, delivering transformative value across every industry we serve."

EvolutIA brings deep expertise in applying AI agents, designing complex orchestrated workflows, document intelligence, and enterprise knowledge automation. Through its AI-Driven RoadMAP, Sherpa Enablement Program, and Agentic Value Creation methodologies, the firm helps high-impact industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, and financial services, rapidly adopt and scale intelligent, autonomous agents.

"EvolutIA's decision to standardize on our APA platform powerfully reinforces the growing enterprise demand for secure, governed agentic automation," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and board chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Many enterprises still struggle to turn AI into trusted business outcomes due to a lack of orchestration and governance. EvolutIA's deep expertise, combined with the Process Reasoning Engine within our APA system, directly solves this challenge. This partnership helps organizations orchestrate AI across systems and processes with built-in governance. The result is real outcomes for customers: lower cost-to-serve, faster cycles, and audit-ready automation, with humans always in control."

Together, Automation Anywhere and EvolutIA will help enterprises accelerate their AI-driven transformation with:

Agentic Process Automation (APA): Deploying autonomous agents that combine generative AI, process intelligence, and real-time reasoning for intelligent decision-making.

Document Automation & Enterprise Knowledge: Integrating Automation Anywhere's AI-powered capabilities with EvolutIA's advanced frameworks for understanding documents and designing expert agents.

Industry-Specific Intelligent Agent Solutions: Including critical applications like healthcare revenue cycle automation, prior authorization, claims processing, manufacturing forecasting, quality control, and compliance.

Scaled Enterprise Automation Programs: Guiding customers from initial pilot projects to fully autonomous, cross-functional digital workforces.

EvolutIA Achieves Advanced Certification on Automation Anywhere's APA Platform

EvolutIA is among the first Automation Anywhere partners to achieve Advanced Certification on the Agentic Process Automation platform. This distinction signals deep technical mastery and real-world deployment expertise, giving clients confidence in EvolutIA's ability to unlock measurable value, accelerate outcomes, and maximize ROI across the full Automation Anywhere ecosystem. Building on this foundation, EvolutIA is developing production-ready Agentic solutions purpose-built to solve high-impact challenges across Healthcare and Revenue Cycle Management, Manufacturing, Finance, and other enterprise-critical domains.

For more information on EvolutIA, Automation Anywhere, and how partnerships like this transform the way work gets done, please contact Rachel Morrison.

About EvolutIA

EvolutIA is a Tampa, Florida-based AI-driven intelligent automation consultancy focused on Agentic Process Automation and AI Agents-as-a-Service. The company helps organizations identify high-value automation opportunities, deploy intelligent agents, and scale enterprise AI transformations across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, and financial services.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR.

