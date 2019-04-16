Automation Anywhere and Toptal Bring On-Demand Automation to Global Workforces

NEW YORK, April, 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGINE -- Automation Anywhere , the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced a strategic alliance with Toptal® , the elite, global network of top talent in business, design and technology, to enable companies to scale their teams on demand. As part of the agreement, the two companies will develop and eventually deliver Digital Workers to help drive business productivity, efficiency and innovation for clients.

This newly-created digital workforce is anticipated to work alongside talent from Toptal to implement and automate repetitive work processes – allowing these sought-after professionals to focus on higher-level strategic work that requires a human touch.

Earlier this year, Automation Anywhere announced it was pioneering the concept of ready-to-deploy human-centric Digital Workers, which are digital personas that combine task-oriented, cognitive and analytical abilities to automate repetitive activities. With Digital Workers, organizations can rapidly scale their automation initiatives to drive productivity, efficiency and growth.

Together, Toptal and Automation Anywhere will explore how Digital Workers can augment the human workforce, with plans to enable organizations to hire both Toptal talent and Digital Workers to solve critical business issues.

"Large enterprises have been depending on Toptal as a source for expert talent for years. We can now add automation-focused expertise in addition to our other digital specialties such as AI, data science and blockchain," said Michael Kearns, vice president of Enterprise at Toptal. "Our unique collaboration with Automation Anywhere will bring progressive organizations the world's best talent to implement automation along with the Digital Workers to power that automation – allowing enterprises to focus on serving their customers."

Toptal's talent network will have access to the Community Edition of the Automation Anywhere Robotic Process Automation software in addition to training programs and certifications from Automation Anywhere University to help them create Digital Workers.

"We envision the workforce of the future will be a partnership between human and digital workers," said Max Mancini, executive vice president of the Digital Worker Ecosystem at Automation Anywhere. "Our strategic alliance with Toptal streamlines resourcing by integrating talent from their network and the adoption of robotic process automation into a consistent and seamless experience. This fulfills a critical business objective for every company – getting work done as efficiently and effectively as possible to fuel growth."

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com/digitalworker

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI, and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom, and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

About Toptal

Toptal is an elite network of the world's top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams, on demand. Toptal serves thousands of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, delivering expertise and world-class solutions at an unparalleled success rate. For more information, please visit www.toptal.com/enterprise .

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

