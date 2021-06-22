Automation Anywhere Appoints Sales Executive to Lead Explosive Cloud RPA Growth Across Asia-Pacific and Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in cloud robotic process automation (RPA), today announced the appointment of Dmitri Chen as Executive Vice President of Sales for the company's APJ region.

Dmitri brings to Automation Anywhere over two decades of experience in technology leadership, spanning software, hardware, and services at both public and private companies, including Dell EMC, where he served as chief operating officer in APJ. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and General Manager for APJ at New Relic, a cloud-based observability platform.

In this new role, he will accelerate the company's cloud RPA growth across the region to empower customers to rapidly start and scale their process automation journey as more organizations move to a cloud automation delivery model.

Automation Anywhere has set itself apart from all other RPA vendors with the world's only cloud native, AI-powered, Automation 360 enterprise automation platform, AARI which brings consumer experiences to the enterprise through a bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday tasks, and a strategic alliance with Google Cloud.

"With a seasoned digital transformation industry veteran on board, we can enable more customers in APJ to embrace cloud RPA and intelligent automation," said Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere. "I'm excited to welcome Dmitri to build on our market momentum as we head towards our next phase of growth in this region."

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to help companies transcend front- and back-office silos and systems with Automation Anywhere's cloud-native RPA platform," said Dmitri Chen, Executive Vice President of Sales for APJ, Automation Anywhere. "We have a unique opportunity to change the way the world works, to liberate employees from repetitive tasks, giving them more time to focus on customer experience, creativity and innovation, ultimately making their employee experience and lives better."

Prior to joining New Relic, Dmitri was a 20-year veteran at Dell EMC, most recently serving as the company's COO and Vice President of Specialty Sales for the APJ region. In this role, he was responsible for leading APJ customers through critical digital transformation efforts and driving growth through the adoption of the company's technology portfolio.

