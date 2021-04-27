Automation Anywhere Invites Customers to Begin RPA Journey on Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced early access to Automation 360 , the company's unified, cloud-native, AI-powered automation platform on Google Cloud – the industry's fast and easy way to get customers started on their RPA journey.

The cloud RPA solution, the first resulting from Automation Anywhere's recently announced collaboration with Google Cloud, enables an easy, on-ramp to automation deployment and includes a web-based Control Room, Bot Creator, Bot Insight and choice of a software bot from the company's Bot Store, an online marketplace for enterprise grade, ready-to-deploy intelligent automation from a vast ecosystem of seasoned developers, subject matter experts and Automation Anywhere partners.

Google Cloud customers can use Automation 360 to enable employees in the front-office, back-office, or any office to automate a wide variety of tedious, repetitive business processes. In doing so they can increase worker productivity and liberate employees to focus more of their intellect and creativity on higher-order business challenges and knowledge work.

"Our partnership illustrates the power of automation and the ability for our joint customers to begin using cloud-native, web-based RPA immediately to digitally transform their business," said Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Together, Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere offer customers a frictionless automation experience, and a fast, easy way to remove the cost and deployment barriers that might have previously prevented organizations from blazing the cloud RPA trail."

Research found in Automation Anywhere's recent report, Now & Next: State of RPA , shows that cloud RPA represents the future of the RPA market. According to the report, 67% of Automation Anywhere's new customers in Q3 2020 opted for cloud deployment, demonstrating that cloud is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for RPA deployment.

"Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud gives organizations an opportunity to streamline processes across applications running in the cloud as well as legacy, on-premises systems," said Avanish Sahai, Vice President, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited for customers to join this early access program and look forward to continuing our work with Automation Anywhere to help businesses quickly deploy and scale RPA capabilities on Google Cloud."

Automation 360 on Google Cloud is currently available by contacting Automation Anywhere at https://www.automationanywhere.com/solutions/google-cloud-platform.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries.

For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

