Automation Anywhere Invites Developers to Capitalize on The Next $100 Billion Opportunity

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGINE -- Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has expanded opportunities for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), system integrators and software developers to create and generate recurring revenue from bots and digital workers in its Bot Store – the industry's first online marketplace for preconfigured downloadable RPA bots.

Robotic process automation (RPA) is among the fastest-growing technologies in decades, with the global RPA market emerging as an estimated $100 billion opportunity.1 To help organizations augment their human workforce, the Bot Store now offers developers a new distribution channel with instant access to thousands of enterprises that use Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform.

"We're building a world-class ecosystem of developers that can enable enterprises to deploy automation faster and at a lower cost," said Max Mancini, executive vice president of the Digital Worker Ecosystem at Automation Anywhere. "This is a win-win for both developers and business users and it further drives expansion of the bot economy."

Over the past year, Automation Anywhere has made significant investments for the rapid enablement of the developer community – from onboarding to monetization. Developers can leverage Community Edition, the company's free offering for unfettered access to the full suite of Automation Anywhere's products, as well as training programs and certifications from Automation Anywhere University. Additionally, they can garner support from A-People, Automation Anywhere's community portal, where they can join a forum, access information, get support and share ideas and expertise.

As part of the company's Imagine New York experience, Bot Games has become a meeting ground for bot enthusiasts – developers, project managers and business process aficionados from around the world who are putting their bot-building skills to the test this week.

"The Bot Store represents a singular opportunity for us to monetize our technical and functional capabilities," said Bill Weathersby, board member at transformAI, which specializes in RPA solutions, human resources and finance functions. "We're excited to offer our extensive portfolio of bots and digital workers in the Bot Store."

For more information on becoming a Bot Store vendor, contact a Bot Store representative at botstore@automationanywhere.com

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com/digitalworker

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

1 According to equity research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

