Automation Anywhere Launches Industry's First Cloud-Native Bot to Automate Electronic Health Records

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the availability of its new cloud-based Epic Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) API Bot to automate access to electronic health records (EHR) for Epic Systems, one of the largest EHR vendors in the U.S.

Today, more than 90% of hospitals and medical facilities have shifted from using paper medical records to EHRs to create, access, store, and share patient information. Interoperability between legacy systems and Epic Systems' system is critical for patient care, quality monitoring, regulatory compliance, and minimizing redundant expenditures.

With the recent availability of the industry's first of its kind access to Epic through a FHIR API interface, U.S. healthcare providers – including some of the nation's largest medical centers and healthcare systems that use Epic - can now choose to standardize connectivity within and between organizations to simplify and expedite coordination of care.

Bot Benefits: Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Supply and Demand

This RPA bot for Epic enables the collection of data from Epic EHR systems, which can be analyzed for patient behaviors, habits, and preferences. It enables collaboration in and outside of the Epic Systems ecosystem to deliver a more personalized care experience, issue preventive health alerts, and maximize operational processes for cost, efficiency, and industry compliance. During the pandemic, the bot can be used to facilitate data sharing between organizations to monitor COVID-19 vaccine delivery, supply, and demand. The RPA bot for Epic Systems also has the ability to scale up EHR access as cases rise. Additionally, this EHR bot can assist in tracking vaccine side effects and identify eligible candidates for the vaccine based on data fields in the EHR, potentially saving hours of manual searching.

As a visionary leader in RPA and artificial intelligence (AI), Automation Anywhere continues to bring new innovations that address the fast-changing needs of healthcare organizations in a rapidly shifting landscape.

"Our healthcare system and front-line workers are facing unprecedented challenges in a race against the clock. Automation Anywhere's new bot for Epic Systems saves valuable time by interfacing with the Epic EHR with speed and near 100% accuracy," said Dr. Yan Chow, Global Healthcare Leader at Automation Anywhere. "With an enabler for interoperability between Epic and legacy systems, providers can now extract and/or analyze massive data from across multiple systems, including Epic – deriving important healthcare data to improve patient care and organizational efficiency."

"Industry- and technology-specific packaged solutions are key enablers to accelerating the scale of automation and realizing greater value, and there is an increased demand for such solutions in the market," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "In the current environment, where the healthcare industry continues to witness unprecedented demand, the launch of the Epic FHIR API bot by Automation Anywhere is a welcome move, as it is expected to help healthcare organizations deliver better patient care services more efficiently."

The RPA bot for Epic systems is available via Automation Anywhere's award-winning, cloud-native RPA platform, Automation 360 and in the Automation Anywhere Bot Store.

