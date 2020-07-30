Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.

Automation Anywhere is one of 16 vendors assessed in Gartner's second evaluation of the rapidly-growing RPA market, and has been positioned furthest for completeness of vision within the Leaders' quadrant this year.

Within the last year, Automation Anywhere has achieved significant platform growth, which includes launching the industry's only cloud-native and web-based intelligent automation platform, Enterprise A2019; the world's first integrated process discovery solution, Discovery Bot; and the first RPA-as-a-Service solution.

This is the second year in a row Automation Anywhere has been recognized as a Leader. The company was named a Leader in the inaugural 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA.

"Because our intelligent automation platform is cloud-native and web-based, our customers have been able to achieve incredible scale and deploy more than 2.1 million bots that have automated over 10,000 processes from the front office to the back office, ensuring business resiliency in the age of COVID-19 and beyond," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for RPA. We will continue to innovate for our one million-user community, the largest in the RPA industry."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Automation Anywhere was the first RPA vendor to introduce Cloud Starter Packs, an all-inclusive offering with transparent, online pricing and the ability to purchase with a few clicks and a credit card. In addition, Automation Anywhere has supported essential businesses and governments by offering a number of bots including: Contact tracing bots, Airline Call Center Bot and Oxygen Bot.

As the RPA category keeps growing, organizations across all industries continue to realize the benefits of intelligent automation. As Gartner states, "the RPA software market grew 62.9% in 2019 to $1.4 billion and held its position as the fastest-growing segment in the enterprise software market for a second year."1

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. July 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" research report is available here.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) global market leader, empowers customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software robots that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains and business resiliency with less than a one-year payback, on average. The company offers the industry's only cloud-native and web-based intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 950 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 1,900 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.1 million bots in more than 90 countries to support the world's largest enterprises, governments, and SMBs, including 85% of the top banks and ﬁnancial services companies, 90% of the top healthcare companies, 85% of the top technology companies, and 80% of the top telecom companies. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

