Automation Anywhere Named to 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for LGBTQ+ Employees

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced its debut on the Top Most Loved Workplace® List for LGBTQ+ employees. The list, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, recognizes exceptional organizations around the globe who champion LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Top Most Loved Workplace® List for LGBTQ+ recognizes exceptional organizations around the globe who champion LGBTQ+ inclusion. The list is meticulously curated utilizing a combination of employee surveys, sentiment analysis and organizational data.

"Our people-first mindset drives our every effort to ensure our LGBTQ+ employees are encouraged to be their authentic, true selves at work," said Nancy Hauge, Chief People Experience Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Like our unwavering dedication to empower our team and level the playing field with AI-powered automation, we're proud of our role to help shape a more equitable future of work."

Most Loved Workplaces® List for LGBTQ+ honors companies that demonstrate a commitment to creating a workplace culture where LGBTQ+ employees not only feel respected and valued but can thrive and be their authentic selves. These organizations demonstrate that when LGBTQ+ employees are valued, respected, and celebrated, the potential for innovation and growth knows no bounds. Companies on this list showcase the power of an inclusive and LGBTQ+-affirming culture as a cornerstone of success for global businesses.

"We honor these LGBTQ+ inclusive workplaces – a testament to the leaders, innovators, and allies who are shaping a more equitable future of work. These outstanding organizations are not only setting the standard for LGBTQ+ inclusion, but also raising the bar for workplaces everywhere," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social and organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

Automation Anywhere has been certified this year as a certified Most Loved Workplace®. Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Automation Anywhere became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

For the full list of Most Loved Workplaces® for LGBTQ+ 2024®, please visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/most-loved-workplaces-for-lgbtq-2024/.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered by specialized AI and generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service, and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

