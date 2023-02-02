Automation Anywhere Recognized as 2023 Great Place to Work™ for Second Consecutive Year

On a mission to make work more human, 95% of Automation Anywhere's employees say it is a great place to work

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

The prestigious award is based entirely on current employee feedback. This year, 95% of Automation Anywhere's 600 US employees reported that it is a great place to work – which is 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We define a successful culture as one where everyone is empowered to unleash their full human potential," said Nancy Hauge, Chief People Experience Officer at Automation Anywhere. "One reason teammates love our company is because we drink our own champagne by using our own technology – intelligent automation – to liberate people from mundane tasks to focus on more meaningful work, so they can pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business success."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Automation Anywhere is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

This award is not the first time Automation Anywhere has been recognized for its company culture and follows a multitude of accolades, including Newsweek ranking Automation Anywhere No. 16 among the top 100 US companies in its Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

