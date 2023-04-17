Automation Anywhere Recognized by Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Excellence with Customer Service Award

Automation Anywhere's customer service team awarded for its superior customer service powered by intelligent automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Automation Anywhere's customer service department leverages its own intelligent automation technology to provide outstanding customer experience by automating mundane administrative tasks for call center representatives. Automation Anywhere's call center has significantly reduced its average call resolution time thanks to its digital coworkers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for Excellence in Customer Service, and this award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to utilize intelligent automation to enhance the customer experience," said Pankaj Bhardwaj, senior vice president of customer support at Automation Anywhere. "We are empowering both our customers and employees with the tools they need to drive success, and we are proud of the entire Automation Anywhere team for their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate companies and individuals who are innovating how customers interact with companies and developing the tools to help others find success. Awards are given out to consultants, outsource partners, and technology providers for superior performance over the past year.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Automation Anywhere, as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

This recognition comes on the heels of Automation Anywhere's customer service team winning two Stevie Awards for excellence in sales and customer service last month.

For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service Awards visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.

