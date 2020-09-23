Automation Anywhere Strengthens Channel Program to Accelerate Global Partner Success

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) today announced enhancements to its global partner program to build skills, drive demand and increase opportunities for the company's 2,000 worldwide channel partners.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted organizations across the globe. As companies look towards economic recovery, many are accelerating their shift to the cloud and are looking to RPA for business resiliency. Partners are key to bringing Automation Anywhere's digital workforce to these organizations.

"The pandemic demonstrated an acute need for automation, and now more than ever, this technology holds promise for organizations looking to transform their business, improve efficiencies and discover new opportunities to address the challenges presented by Covid-19," said Chris Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Our partners are key to our RPA vision as we continue to support customers on their automation journey. To meet this demand, we are investing in our channel ecosystem to propel partners to capitalize on the growth of cloud-based RPA."

To accelerate the pace for current and future partners, the company is unveiling new initiatives through its Partner Network that include:

Enhanced partner training to deepen skills around industry shifts to cloud RPA and arm the channel with the capabilities, certifications and industry acumen to address the market demand for intelligent automation, via Automation Anywhere University

to deepen skills around industry shifts to cloud RPA and arm the channel with the capabilities, certifications and industry acumen to address the market demand for intelligent automation, via Automation Anywhere University Enriched sales and marketing initiatives with partner-ready, integrated campaigns and market development funds to build demand, pipeline and drive global adoption of RPA

with partner-ready, integrated campaigns and market development funds to build demand, pipeline and drive global adoption of RPA Increased the partner ecosystem with realigned teams and updated processes to maximize margins and enable partners to yield specialization and innovation

with realigned teams and updated processes to maximize margins and enable partners to yield specialization and innovation Expanded RPA expertise for professional and citizen developers through the new Automation Anywhere Developer Portal for access to the latest videos, tutorials, code samples, peer-to-peer support as well as automation development news and learning courses

New global channel leader appointed to drive partner success

To help partners build more profitable lines of business, Derek Toone has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Channel Partners. In this role, he will lead the partner organization to provide a more focused, predictable partner experience that delivers innovation and improved customer outcomes. Regional channel leads have also been realigned to make it easier for partners and developers to drive demand locally and recruit new partners.

"Adoption of RPA continues to grow even during the pandemic, aligning with the need to improve operating efficiency and costs by investing in automation," said Maureen Fleming, IDC's program vice president for intelligent process automation. "Partners that align with RPA should expect to grow their business, especially as enterprises need help reshaping their use of RPA around cloud and work-from-home operating models."

In the past year, Automation Anywhere has achieved significant platform growth with the launch of the industry's leading cloud-native and web-based intelligent automation platform, Enterprise A2019 and helping customers scale, with over 2.4M bots deployed globally. For the second consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. named Automation Anywhere a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for RPA, positioned the furthest for completeness of vision within this year's Leaders quadrant.

To learn more about Automation Anywhere's Partner Program, visit

https://www.automationanywhere.com/resources/partners.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars

Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AutomationAnywhereSoftware/

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

Experience RPA for free: https://www.automationanywhere.com/products/community-edition

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains and business resiliency with less than one-year payback, on average. The company offers the industry's leading web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,000 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 2,000 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.4 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

