Automation Becomes Easier, More Cost-Effective with L-com's New Arduino PLCs and Power Supplies

PLCs Offer Open-Source Programming; AC-to-DC Power Supplies from 30 to 220 Watts

IRVINE, Calif. , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a supplier of wired and wireless connectivity products, has just introduced a new line of open-source Arduino PLCs and power supplies. These products serve essential functions in process control, transportation and traffic systems, food and beverage, and automation for industrial plants, agriculture, buildings and homes.

L-com's new Arduino-based PLCs and power supplies offer up to 58 analog and digital inputs and outputs.

The Arduino programmable logic controllers (PLCs) can be programmed using free open-source Arduino software. Most PLCs from traditional automation companies require proprietary software licensing for programming. However, open-source programming is disrupting the industry by bringing low-cost solutions to automation controls. Always on the cutting edge, L-com recently began offering this line of Arduino-based PLCs.

Programmable logic controllers interface with a variety of input devices, such as sensors and switches, to gather information about the state of the system. To control the physical processes, they also connect to output devices such as motors, valves and relays. The Arduino PLCs feature options of 19, 21, 38, 42 or 58 analog and digital inputs and outputs (I/O). They accept I/O or sensors and power as inputs and deliver outputs to actuators and human machine interfaces (HMIs) based on computer programs (modified C++ language).

The Arduino PLCs feature easy network connection via three communication protocols: Ethernet, the standard protocol for LANs; multi-point RS-485, which excels at communication over long distances and in electrically noisy environments; and point-to-point RS-232, a standard for use over shorter distances.

In addition, L-com offers three new power supplies that convert power from AC to DC to run PLCs and other devices for use in industrial automation. The three options consist of a 30-watt power supply with a 12 VDC output, 120 watts with 24 VDC, or 220 watts with 24 VDC. They have universal power inputs of 100 to 240 VAC for the 30-watt and 120-watt models, and 200 to 240 VAC for the 240-watt model.

The power supplies have overvoltage and overcurrent protection and an LED indicator. For ease of installation, each model can be mounted on a standard DIN rail.

"L-com's new Arduino PLCs and power supplies are cost-effective, as you can program them with open-source software," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "They're also user-friendly, can accommodate future expansion with up to 58 ins and outs, and are versatile enough for many uses, from plant automation to traffic systems."

L-com's new open-source Arduino PLCs and power supplies are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

