Automation-Compatible Prepared Culture Media Plate Technology Boosts Laboratory Efficiency and Throughput

Fully compatible with all available automated specimen processors, the SmartPlate design brings together Thermo Scientific Oxoid and Thermo Scientific Remel prepared culture media with an enhanced universal plate format for efficient and high-throughput isolation, identification, differentiation and screening of samples. The innovative SmartPlate technology offers a sustainable assay plate design that reduces the resin materials used to manufacture each plate, as well as minimizing laboratory waste thanks to its advanced durability.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its latest SmartPlate technology during the 71st American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Exposition (AACC 2019), being held August 4–8, on Booth #2110 at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.

"As clinical, food safety testing and pharmaceutical laboratories embrace the automation of routine analyses, scientists increasingly rely on prepared culture media plates to enable greater efficiency, while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president of marketing, microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The launch of the SmartPlate format brings together our proven Oxoid and Remel prepared culture media with a durable, universal plate design that is compatible with any specimen processor available on the market today, helping our customers deliver accurate results across both automated and manual methods."

The SmartPlate design harnesses unique stacking rings to enhance the stackability and ease-of-transport for a large number of sample plates in a single movement. This improves manual handling around the laboratory, between facilities and processing within automated-handling installations. By stacking the SmartPlate formats, laboratories can also maximize the valuable capacity of premium laboratory workspaces, including refrigerators and incubators.

For more information on the SmartPlate format and the other microbiology solutions being showcased by Thermo Fisher at AACC 2019

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

