Automation Key to Future of Work Under Great Reset

Bilflo says automation and business intelligence no longer an option

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation is no longer an option, automation is the key to surviving the Great Reset .

In 2021, more than 47 million American workers resigned , an annual record. The trend is continuing. Surveys and data show that 6 in 10 young professionals have changed jobs or plan to and that 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in March .

Barrett Kuethen, CEO of Bilflo

Businesses face continuously evolving markets and societal pressures that are transforming the way employees and employers put in exchange with each other to provide value to consumers and clients. Staffing agencies especially have been under pressure during the pandemic and navigating the Great Reset.

Bilflo automates back-office tasks and helps staffing manage hundreds of contractors and direct hires on a single, simple platform. This allows organizations to conserve time and labor while expanding business operations and profits. The ability to pull in live performance metrics makes it easy for businesses and teams to track their progress on goals.

"The pandemic was a catalyst for development and expansion, springing from a strong foundation. We spent the past decade developing Bilflo to provide value to clients, especially during a turbulent time," said Bilflo CEO Barrett Kuethen. "Bilflo was built by staffing industry experts to specifically serve the industry and address the unique operational pains to bridge process gaps."

As of 2022, Bilflo has an extensive integration roadmap that has started with ATS platforms: Bullhorn and Jobadder along with accounting systems like Quickbooks. The company is expanding with key offerings such as Importing External Time , which will support staffing companies by eliminating redundancy and manual errors from VMS tools and other client time portals. Bilfo's developers and leadership update the platform responsively to customers to provide optimized results.

Bilflo is outcome-driven and their case studies with leading companies bring to life their platform and services. Amtec, a 60-year-old staffing company which employs over 1,000 contractors every year, provides talent to industries like health care, IT, aerospace and more. After adopting Bilflo the company reduced back-office labor by 75 percent , doubled capacity and achieved 49 percent annual cost savings. Extension, a 20-year-old full recruitment and staffing company handles up to hundreds of employees per week, and similarly achieved success through Bilflo, saving more than $20,000 a year and eliminating 16 hours a week in manual workload.

Bilflo founders held a webinar, in association with Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), to discuss why and how to automate staffing companies' back-office processes . Bilflo has already seen success after emerging in the market early this year and has received 3rd party validation from industry leaders like G2.com. Bilflo received recognition as a high performer for 2022 including generally, and for small business, mid-market, "easiest to use," "easiest to do business with" and for "best support." G2 features Bilflo reviews and case studies here on back office management , and tech stacks .

Bilflo's APIs (application program interface) communicate with organizations' ATS to retrieve information . This eliminates the need for someone to spend hours manually entering data. Bilflo makes it so that companies can store contract job information such as rates, burdens, timecard types, overtime rules, job site addresses, workers' comp codes and rates, and more.

In the era of remote work and asynchronous collaboration, companies need systems in place to handle timecard and expense management . Compliance is more difficult to manage than ever. Bilflo solves these problems by calculating overtime in all 50 states. Payroll integration and automated invoicing rapidly handle complex payment terms, billing addresses, line item information, and real-time reports.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Lockwood

[email protected]

971-645-2099

SOURCE Bilflo