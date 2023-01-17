Automation market in textile industry 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automation market size in textile industry is estimated to grow by USD 619.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Automation market in textile industry - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automation Market in Textile Industry 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Automation market in textile industry – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Automation market in textile industry - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (field devices, control devices, and communication), solution (hardware, software, and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the field devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The field devices segment had high demand in 2022 as these are the devices that are used to control the functions of hardware components like motors, drives, valves, and actuators. The demand for these field devices is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automation market in textile industry is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automation market in textile industry.

APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about return on investment among end-users in APAC has resulted in the upgrade of existing textile manufacturing facilities. In addition, the increasing export of textiles and high government emphasis on energy efficiency are driving the growth of the regional market.

Automation market in the textile industry – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency.

Textile manufacturers across the world are focusing on improving energy efficiency by investing in automation solutions.

Automation solutions help in improving operational functions and reducing cost.

These solutions help manufacturers maintain the same quality throughout the year.

Moreover, automation solutions help in reducing the workforce required to complete a task, thereby reducing operational costs.

Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global automation market in textile industry.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of ERP solutions in textile manufacturing plants is identified as the key trend in the market.

The incorporation of ERP solutions improve the overall efficiency of manufacturing plants.

ERP solutions enhance coordination between departments by improving communication and information exchange, which reduces approval time.

The adoption of ERP solutions also ensure smooth functioning of each department.

Many such benefits are increasing the use of ERP solutions in manufacturing plants.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Shortage of skilled workforce is a major challenge affecting market growth.

The market has a shortage of skilled labor. In addition to this, increasing labor wages are impacting the growth of market players.

The growing shortage of skilled labor is compelling manufacturers to provide their current workforce with additional training on how to operate each component.

This is increasing cost of manufacturing as well as downtime as it requires hours of training, which is affecting operations.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this automation market in textile industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automation market in textile industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automation market in textile industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automation market in vendors textile industry

Automation Market In Textile Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 619.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., Classic Loom Data, Cotmac Electronics Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeybee Automation Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Saurer AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

