Automation Market in Textile Industry: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 1.20%
COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Danfoss AS and Festo SE and Co. KG | Technavio
Jul 06, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automation Market in Textile Industry report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The global automation market in the textile industry is expected to grow by USD 405.99 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44254
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automation Market in Textile Industry Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), Solution (hardware, software, and services), and Component (field devices, control devices, and communication), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The automation market in the textile industry is driven by the increasing demand for control devices and applications. In addition, the technological developments in the automation market for the textile industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the automation market in the textile industry.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automation-market-in-textile-industry-analysis
Major Five Automation in Textile Industry Companies:
- ABB Ltd.
- ATE Private Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Festo SE and Co. KG
- Lenze SE
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Industrial Machinery
Automation Market in Textile Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Automation Market in Textile Industry Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Automation Market in Textile Industry Component Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Field devices - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Control devices - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Communication - size and forecast 2020-2025
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Level Sensors and Switches Market by Technology, End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Artificial Lift Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44254
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article